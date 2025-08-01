Neeraj Chopra Gets Candid About His Journey In An Exclusive Conversation With Duolingo English Test

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India The Duolingo English Test (DET) , a global leader in digital English proficiency assessment, hosted a fireside chat featuring Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra. In a heartfelt conversation with select DET test takers, Neeraj opened up like never before, sharing his most honest and personal thoughts yet on his journey of overcoming challenges and representing India on a global stage. He offered students candid advice and encouragement as they prepare to step out of their own comfort zones and build a life overseas.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra in conversation with Duolingo English Test takers Shalini, Shreyas, and Jesai during an exclusive fireside chat

The conversation brought together three DET test takers, Shalini, Shreyas, and Jesai who, much like Neeraj, are embarking on a journey that demands courage, resilience and the ability to adapt to new environments. Their dialogue explored this shared experience, highlighting how the mindset needed for sporting success is not too different from what students need to succeed abroad.

Watch the conversation here:

Success comes when you keep showing up

“When you leave home for the first time, it's not easy. You miss your family and your routine. But when you stay focused on your dream, it gets easier,” said Neeraj .“You need to have a strong mindset. Just keep showing up and giving your best, that's how success comes.”

Sharing a personal story from early in his career, Neeraj recalled the time he broke his wrist during training.“I had just started my journey and had to wear a plaster for 40 days. I thought my career was over,” he said. But rather than give up, he stayed focused on his dream of representing India. Once recovered, he trained three to four times a day, lost the 10–12 kg gained during recovery, and within just six weeks, he won a national medal.“It's all about strength, resilience and a strong mindset,” he added.

Lessons from Life Abroad

Talking about his experiences training overseas, Neeraj shared candidly,“The biggest challenge for Indians abroad is food.” His advice to students?“Learn basic cooking before moving out. It's important to be independent. Learn to cook, do your chores, and make your own decisions. You might make a few mistakes but that's how you learn.” He also emphasized the value of self-reliance:“Living away from home teaches you a lot. At home, you often rely on your family. But stepping out helps you understand life and yourself better,” and urges students to be patient, take small steps and keep learning.

Breaking Language Barriers

Language was another challenge discussed by students. Neeraj shared his own journey with English, explaining how he learned vocabulary from his coaches and even practiced using the Duolingo app.“It felt good when Duolingo said I got 100 percent. I wasn't a top-scoring student in school, so this kind of learning made me feel proud” he said.“I've had coaches from Australia, Germany, and now the Czech Republic. So, I've picked up a few words from each language. I try to learn a few and greet people in their own language.”

The fireside chat was part of an ongoing collaboration between the Duolingo English Test and Neeraj Chopra, designed to inspire young Indians to pursue their global education dreams with confidence.

Shalini, Shreyas, and Jesai are also the first DETermined Ambassadors, who have aced the test and are now part of an exclusive community of DET Takers. They will participate in a programme to gain access to exclusive opportunities, tools and resources, as they help build a community of DET takers who have taken the test to fly to their dream destinations around the world.

The Duolingo English Test (DET) continues to democratise access to global education, with over 5,900 institutions worldwide, including top universities in the USA and Canada accepting it. The test is fully online, costs only USD $70 (approx. Rs. 6,000) and delivers results within 48 hours, making it one of the most accessible and student-friendly English proficiency tests today. Designed with the test taker in mind, DET integrates advanced AI and the latest assessment science to deliver accurate, secure and convenient testing.

