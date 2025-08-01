Takashi Murakami's Ohana Hatake Unleashes A Floral Fantasy: Field Of Flowers Lands At Pacific Place

31 July to 24 August 202511 am – 10 pmRedemption Counter (Level L2, near JOYCE)Whether you're a fashion aficionado, an art enthusiast, or simply looking for a joyful summer experience, the "Field of Flowers" – Takashi Murakami's Ohana Hatake Pop-Up at Pacific Place is a must-visit destination this season. Come and see it for yourself!

