FIFA Launches Ticket Sales For '26 World Cup
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) announced the launch of the first phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 2026, starting on September 10, through an exclusive pre-sale draw for Visa cardholders, the official payment technology partner. Fans can register to enter the draw via the official website FIFA/tickets until September 19, and must create a FIFA ID before submitting their application. Winners will be selected randomly and notified via email starting from September 30, with a designated period in October to complete ticket purchases based on availability.
