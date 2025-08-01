Gas Turbine Service Market Surges Toward $32.1 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Power & Industrial Demand

Gas Turbine Service Industry Booms with 5.1% CAGR: Key Trends & Forecasts to 2031

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global gas turbine service market size was valued at $19.6 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to reach $32.1 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031, according to a new report by Allied Market Research.Gas turbine serve as a cornerstone of power generation and are critical for sectors such as oil & gas, marine transport, and manufacturing. Their reliable and efficient operation requires regular maintenance, overhaul, and part replacement-driving robust demand for gas turbine services worldwide.Download PDF Brochure:🧠 Key FindingsNorth America is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7%Heavy duty turbines dominate the market by typePower generation is the top end-use segmentAftermarket services are gaining traction for faster and localized support⚙️ Market Drivers: Efficiency, Durability, and Rising DemandA gas turbine is a combustion engine that converts liquid fuels like natural gas into mechanical energy, which in turn generates electricity. As these turbines are deployed extensively across power plants and industrial settings, continuous usage leads to wear and tear-necessitating timely maintenance, repair, and replacement services.With rising natural gas production and stricter emission regulations, gas turbines are preferred for being cost-effective, energy-efficient, and environment-friendly. For instance, natural gas accounted for 36% of EU energy consumption, according to Eurostat, highlighting its role in powering homes and industries.Moreover, rapid industrialization in countries across Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is increasing reliance on gas-fired systems, thereby amplifying the gas turbine service market demand.🔥 Key Market SegmentsThe report segments the market based on turbine type, turbine capacity, service type, sales channel, end use, and region.📌 By Turbine Type:Heavy Duty (Dominated the market with over 50% share in 2021)IndustrialAeroderivative⚡ By Turbine Capacity:Less than 100 MW100–200 MWMore than 200 MW (Accounted for 42.5% share in 2021)🛠️ By Service Type:Maintenance & RepairOverhaulSpare Parts Supply (With Maintenance & Spare Parts contributing 88.4% of the market)🛒 By Sales Channel:OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer)Aftermarket (Projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5%)🏭 By End Use:Power Generation (Held the largest share in 2021)Oil & GasOthersBuy This Report (340 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):🌎 Regional OutlookRegion-wise, North America led the global market in 2021, followed closely by Asia-Pacific and Europe. The region's dominance is driven by a strong base of manufacturing, extensive energy infrastructure, and the presence of leading market players.Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific are witnessing a boom in energy demand and industrialization, which is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities during the forecast period.🦠 COVID-19 Impact and RecoveryThe COVID-19 pandemic severely disrupted the gas turbine service supply chain. Lockdowns halted industrial production, delayed project timelines, and caused a significant dip in power consumption across sectors.However, with global vaccination efforts and renewed government focus on energy resilience and sustainability, investments in gas-fired power systems have picked up pace. This is expected to positively influence the gas turbine service market growth moving forward.🧩 Key Players and Strategic InitiativesProminent players in the market include:Siemens AGGeneral ElectricMitsubishi Heavy IndustriesAnsaldo EnergiaMAN Energy SolutionsBaker Hughes CompanyKawasaki Heavy IndustriesCaterpillarOpra TurbinesMTU Aero Engines AGEthosEnergyPROENERGYMJB International LLCSulzerCentrax Gas TurbinesThese companies are focusing on production expansion, partnerships, acquisitions, and research in gas turbine technology to cater to the rising demand across sectors.📈 Future OutlookThe demand for gas turbine services is expected to stay strong in the coming decade, driven by:Increasing reliance on natural gas for clean energyUpgrading of thermal power plants in emerging economiesDemand from heavy manufacturing and marine industriesContinued investments in aftermarket servicesHowever, competition from renewable energy technologies could pose challenges, requiring innovation and adaptability within the industry.Enquiry Before Buying:As the energy sector transitions towards cleaner and more efficient systems, the gas turbine service market remains critical to maintaining energy security, industrial uptime, and infrastructure reliability. Companies that embrace innovation and sustainability will likely lead the next phase of growth in this dynamic industry. ⚡🌍Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Gas Turbine Service MarketSteam Turbine MRO MarketRegenerative Turbine Pump MarketTurbine Control System MarketGas Turbine MRO MarketSteam Turbine MarketMicroTurbine MarketGas Turbine MarketAero Derivative Gas Turbine MarketMulti Fuel Gas Turbines MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:
Gas Turbine Service Market
Steam Turbine MRO Market
Regenerative Turbine Pump Market
Turbine Control System Market
Gas Turbine MRO Market
Steam Turbine Market
MicroTurbine Market
Gas Turbine Market
Aero Derivative Gas Turbine Market
Multi Fuel Gas Turbines Market

