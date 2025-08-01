Swiss Confederation National Day

I extend my congratulations to the people of Switzerland on your National Day, August 1.

The United States values its strong and steady relationship with Switzerland. Our cooperation spans trade, finance, and security areas where Swiss leadership and reliability continue to make a global impact. Switzerland plays a key role in the international financial system, and our economic ties support innovation, job growth, and investment in both countries. As we work to strengthen global stability and defend our shared interests, we appreciate Switzerland’s constructive engagement on international security and diplomatic challenges. We wish the Swiss people a successful and meaningful celebration and look forward to continued collaboration in the years ahead.