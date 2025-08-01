Afghanistan, Pakistan Preferential Tariff Agreement Begins Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) says exports of four Afghan agricultural products to Pakistan under a new preferential tariff agreement officially begin today, following recent bilateral negotiations and agreements.

According to the Afghan Embassy in Pakistan, a preferential trade agreement was signed last week between the commerce ministries of the two nations.

Under the agreement, export tariffs on grapes, pomegranates, apples, and tomatoes from Afghanistan to Pakistan-and import tariffs on mangoes, kinnows (a type of citrus fruit), bananas, and potatoes from Pakistan to Afghanistan-have been reduced from approximately 60% to 27%.

In a statement, the MoCI said the implementation of this agreement marks a significant step toward boosting trade volume, enhancing economic cooperation, and providing greater market access for farmers in both countries.

The ministry urged all exporters to make effective use of this opportunity and streamline their export activities accordingly.

It noted that efforts to expand trade and stimulate economic growth remain a top priority.

The agreement is valid for one year, with the possibility of revision to include additional products in the future.

