Trump Imposes New Tariffs On Dozens Of Countries

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order reimposing tariffs ranging from 10 to 41 percent on imports from dozens of countries.

Separately, Trump also signed an executive order late Thursday increasing tariffs on certain Canadian goods.

The White House accused Ottawa of failing to“cooperate in curbing the ongoing flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs” entering the US, Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement titled“Further Modifying the Reciprocal Tariff Rates,” the US listed 69 trading partners along with their respective adjusted tariff rates.

Exports bound for the US from some of Washington's major trading partners-including Australia and the United Kingdom-will face a baseline tariff rate of 10 percent, while other partners will see tariffs of 15 percent or higher.

Trump cited the“continued lack of reciprocity in our bilateral trade relationships” as the reason for reimposing the tariffs, as stated on the White House website.

“I have determined that it is necessary and appropriate to address the national emergency declared in Executive Order 14257 by imposing additional ad valorem duties on goods from certain trading partners,” Trump said.

Most of the new tariffs will take effect on August 7, except for those on Canada, which will begin on August 1. The White House explained that the delay will allow Customs and Border Protection time to adjust to the new regulations.

Trump has previously paused the tariffs several times since announcing the initial“Liberation Day” tariffs on April 2, which targeted most US trade partners.

sa