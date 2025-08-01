India Hydrogen Peroxide Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Insights, Analysis And Outlook 2025-2033



As indicated in the latest market research report published by IMARC Group, titled "India Hydrogen Peroxide Market Report by Application (Chemical Synthesis, Bleaching, Disinfectant, Cleaning and Etching, and Others), End Use (Pulp and Paper, Food and Beverages, Water Treatment, Textiles and Laundry, Oil and Gas, Healthcare, Electronics, and Others), and Region 2025-2033," this report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry, featuring insights into the market.

The India hydrogen peroxide market size reached USD 189.4 Million in 2024 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 299.9 Million by 2033 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.98% during 2025-2033.

The India hydrogen peroxide market is growing steadily with its growing applications in the pulp and paper, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and water waste treatment industries. Overall, the growth is primarily driven by rising demand for green and clean bleaching chemicals in the pulp and paper sector because hydrogen peroxide has been proved to be a good substitute for chlorine-based bleaching chemicals. Furthermore, increasing textile manufacture in India is also driving demand for hydrogen peroxide used for bleaching and dyeing of textiles on the back of increasing clothing and home furnishings consumption.

Further, the increasing demand for hygiene and sanitation, particularly in the healthcare and food processing sectors, is driving hydrogen peroxide consumption as a sterilant and disinfectant. Apart from this, the rapid growth of the pharma industry is also fueling market growth since hydrogen peroxide is used on a large scale in aseptic packaging, wound care, and pharma formulation. In addition to this, higher investment in sewage treatment plants and tighter environmental laws are putting pressure on industries to use hydrogen peroxide due to its oxidizing capacity, which allows for the purification of water and treatment of effluents.

Other than this, the transition to green and sustainable agrochemicals is propelling the demand for hydrogen peroxide in crop protection and soil treatment. Similarly, innovation in the process of manufacturing hydrogen peroxide, such as low-cost processes of manufacturing and greater purity levels, is encouraging it to be more commercially available across industries. On the other hand, heightened realization of the applications of hydrogen peroxide in pollution control and treatment of waste is promoting market growth, especially the applications of hydrogen peroxide in cleaning industries. Higher demand for hydrogen peroxide in chemical synthesis industries and electronics is also offering new prospects for market growth.

As such, government schemes favoring industrial development, infrastructure growth, and manufacturing superiority are proving favorable to consumption of hydrogen peroxide in diversified end-use industries. In addition, country-wide domestic and international presence in India is creating competitiveness, driving product innovation and capacity additions. Overall, the Indian hydrogen peroxide market is flourishing with its versatile applications, industrial expansion, government support in the guise of regulations, and increased demand from leading end-use industries, promising long-term growth and expansion.

Segmentation by Application:



Chemical Synthesis

Bleaching

Disinfectant

Cleaning and Etching Others

Segmentation by End Use:



Pulp and Paper

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Textiles and Laundry

Oil and Gas

Healthcare

Electronics Others

Segmentation by Region:



North India

West and Central India

South India East India

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.

