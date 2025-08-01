India Nutraceuticals Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Leading Manufacturers & Forecast By 2033

MENAFN - IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group's report titled““, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, including market share, growth, trends, and regional insights.

How Big is the India Nutraceuticals Market?

The India nutraceuticals market size was valued at USD 8.00 Billion in 2024. The market is projected to reach USD 21.48 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.60% from 2025-2033.

Base Year: 2024

Historical Years: 2019-2024

Forecast Years: 2025-2033

Market Size in 2024 : USD 8.00 Billion

Market Size in 2033 : USD 21.48 Billion

Market Growth Rate (CAGR) 2025-2033: 11.60%

India Nutraceuticals Market Trends:

India nutraceuticals market is experiencing strong growth, led mainly by the growing consumer awareness towards preventive healthcare and functional foods. Populations in urban areas are moving towards nutritional supplements with immunity-boosting, anti-aging, and digestive health benefits, particularly after the pandemic. In addition, the growing incidence of lifestyle diseases like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity is promoting a move from pharmaceutical medication to dietary supplements and fortified foods. In addition, the growth of e-commerce websites has increased the availability of nutraceuticals among a wider consumer base in Tier I and Tier II cities. Clean-label and plant-based products are on the rise, highlighting increasing demand for natural and organic products.

Besides, the adoption of international food standards and FSSAI norms has improved the quality of products, increasing the confidence of consumers. Firms are engaging in R&D to create personalized nutrition products, which is revolutionizing the domain of innovation. In addition, partnerships between food tech and pharma companies are lengthening distribution channels and pushing category diversification. Incorporation of Ayurveda and conventional Indian herbs into nutraceuticals is another key trend that is aimed at both the domestic and export markets. All these forces are collectively aligning India as a lead player in the international nutraceuticals market.

India Nutraceuticals Market Scope and Growth:

The India nutraceuticals market is further likely to be bullish with an increasing health-conscious population, growing disposable incomes, and aging demography. The government initiatives of wellness through program like Ayushman Bharat and National Nutrition Mission are adding fuel to expansion. Increased penetration of organized retail and pharmacy chains is also enhancing product availability, especially in urban geographies. Furthermore, positive policy environments and tax benefits are drawing foreign investments and promoting domestic manufacturing.

Traditional and start-up brands are introducing niche products catering to niches like sports nutrition, brain health, and pediatric health. Consumers are also seeking preventive care solutions, a trend fueling the demand for daily wellness supplements. Delivery format innovations like gummies, sachets, and functional drinks are enhancing consumer convenience and expanding market reach. Along with this, there is an increasing awareness of gut health and microbiome wellness, which is resulting in high demand for probiotics and fiber-enriched dietary supplements. With more digital interaction and influencer-driven campaigns, brand awareness and consumer education are going great guns. As the industry continues to innovate and scale, India is poised to become a nutraceuticals manufacturing hub with a diversified product portfolio catering to global standards.

India Nutraceuticals Market Segmentation:

The market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the segments, highlighting those with the largest India nutraceuticals market share. It includes forecasts for the period 2025-2033 and historical data from 2019-2024 for the following segments.

Analysis by Product:



Personalized Foods



Bakery Products



Confectionery



Dairy Products



Oil and Fats



Snack Bars

Others

Personalized Beverages



Chocolate Based FP Drinks



Bottled Water



Concentrates



Energy Drinks



Fruit Vegetable Juices



RTD Tea



Sports Drinks Others

Analysis by Indication:



Digestive and Immune Health

Energy and Alertness Health

Heart Health

Bone and Joint

Cognitive Health Beauty Health

Regional Analysis:



North India

South India

East India West India

Competitive Landscape:

The report offers an in-depth examination of the competitive landscape. It includes a thorough competitive analysis encompassing market structure, key player positioning, leading strategies for success, a competitive dashboard, and a company evaluation quadrant.

