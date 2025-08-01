Dayone And Gaw Capital Break Ground On Phase One Of Hyperscale Tokyo Data Center Campus
Phase One building of the campus comprises a nine-story building featuring ten data halls with an IT capacity of 18MW and is targeted to be core and shell ready by mid-2027. NEC Facilities serves as the architect, with HASEKO Corporation appointed as the main contractor.
This cutting-edge hyperscale facility integrates advanced cooling technologies and harnesses renewable energy sources to enhance energy efficiency. It aims to achieve leading ESG and operational certifications, including CASBEE, LEED and ISO50001 Energy Management, reinforcing the commitment to sustainability and innovation in next-generation digital infrastructure.
The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by senior representatives from DayOne, Gaw Capital, United Overseas Bank, Crédit Agricole Bank, HASEKO Corporation and NEC Facilities, including Mr. William Huang, Chairman of DayOne , and Mr. Kenneth Gaw, President and Managing Principal of Gaw Capital Partners . The event underscores the collective commitment of all partners to advancing Japan's digital ecosystem and fostering greater regional connectivity.
Ms. Jamie Khoo, CEO of DayOne , remarked: "Today's groundbreaking signifies the start of our inaugural project in Japan. This campus will deliver the foundational infrastructure needed to support the rapid growth of cloud, AI, and next-generation technologies in Japan and the region. It also represents an important step in expanding our global platform, following our successful execution of the SIJORI (Singapore-Johor-Riau Islands) strategy across Southeast Asia."
Mr. Nicholas Toh, Managing Director – Head of Data Center Platform, Asia (Ex-China) of Gaw Capital Partners , emphasized, "This groundbreaking event marks an important milestone in Fuchu City's digital evolution. This collaboration merges Gaw Capital's global real estate experience with DayOne's expertise in operating high-performance data centers, illustrating our joint dedication to crafting a world-class infrastructure to meet the escalating data processing demands catalyzed by the rise of generative AI in the region."
Japan is one of the world's largest Tier 1 data center markets, with Greater Tokyo serving as the nation's primary digital hub due to its strong domestic and international connectivity With the groundbreaking of its first data center in Japan, DayOne reaffirms its position as a leading provider of high-performance digital infrastructure, marking a significant step in advancing the country's data ecosystem."
About DayOne
Headquartered in Singapore, DayOne is a data center pioneer that develops and operates next-gen digital infrastructure for industry leaders who demand reliable, cost-effective, and quickly scalable solutions. Our cutting-edge facilities empower hyperscalers and large enterprises to achieve rapid deployment and enhance connectivity, driving transformative engagement and innovation as we shape the future of industries. DayOne's data centers are located across key markets, including Singapore, Johor (Malaysia), Batam (Indonesia), Greater Bangkok, Hong Kong SAR, Tokyo, and beyond.
