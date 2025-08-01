Chery Group Climbs Fortune 500, OMODA&JAECOO Break Industry Record with 570,000 Sales

Chery Group Climbs Fortune 500, OMODA&JAECOO Break Industry Record with 570,000 Sales

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dubai: OMODA&JAECOO , the dynamic automotive brands under Chery Group, have once again reinforced their global standing as Chery Group secured the 233rd position on the Fortune Global 500 list, climbing 152 places compared to last year. This milestone highlights the company's continued focus on innovation, global growth, and the rapid success of its new energy vehicles (NEVs).In just 26 months since its launch, OMODA&JAECOO have achieved over 570,000 cumulative global sales, becoming the fastest emerging brand in the industry to cross the half-million-unit milestone. In the first half of 2025, the brands' contribution to Chery Group's export volume grew to 37%, up from 21% in 2023.NEVs Leading Global GrowthOMODA&JAECOO have quickly established themselves as global leaders in hybrid technology. In the first quarter of 2025, the brand's NEV sales surged 460% year-on-year, with NEVs now accounting for 51% of total sales.The JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), OMODA&JAECOO's flagship model equipped with its proprietary SHS (super hybrid system), has been the driving force behind this growth. The model continues to achieve monthly sales exceeding 10,000 units, leading the hybrid market in multiple regions and becoming a benchmark for efficiency, performance, and sustainability.Chery Group's Global StrengthIn the first half of 2025, Chery Group sold 1.26 million vehicles globally, up 14.5% year-on-year, and exported 550,000 vehicles, accounting for 20% of China's total automobile exports. Every 29 seconds, a Chery-made vehicle is sold overseas, showcasing the group's strong presence in international markets.Chery Group's NEV sales also reached 360,000 units, up 98.6% year-on-year, leading the industry in both volume and growth. Through cutting-edge innovations in hybrid technology, intelligent mobility, and safety systems, Chery and OMODA&JAECOO continue to provide consumers with smarter, greener, and more connected vehicles.Commitment to UAE ConsumersAt present, OMODA&JAECOO offers only petrol models in the UAE, but as one of the brand's key strategic markets, the country is set to benefit from its advanced hybrid offerings. The JAECOO J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), scheduled to be launched by the end of August, will be a major highlight for UAE consumers seeking performance, efficiency, and low environmental impact in urban driving conditions.With OMODA focused on becoming the leading global Crossover brand and JAECOO shaping its identity as a refined urban SUV brand, both brands are positioned to meet the evolving demands of UAE customers.“Our new energy vehicles have been achieving strong sales performance in global markets, and this success on the global stage reflects our commitment to the UAE and wider Middle East markets. With advanced hybrid solutions and stylish, high-performance crossovers, OMODA&JAECOO will continue to deliver vehicles that align with the UAE's vision for sustainable mobility,” said Shawn Xu, Chief Executive Officer of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International.“In the UAE, we currently have the J7, J8, and C5 available. The J5 will be launched soon, and later this year, we will gradually roll out the J7 SHS (Super Hybrid System), J8 SHS (Super Hybrid System), and C7 SHS (Super Hybrid System),” added Shawn Xu.

