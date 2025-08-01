Andhra Pradesh Minister's Cousin Arrested For Slapping Police Constable

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Aug 1 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Police have arrested the cousin brother of state Minister B. C. Janardhan Reddy for slapping a police constable during a temple inauguration.

Bobbala Madana Bhupal Reddy, cousin brother of Roads and Buildings Minister Janardhan Reddy, was arrested on Friday, hours after a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against him.

The accused had slapped an on-duty police constable during a temple inauguration in Kolimigundla of Nandyal district.

Bhupal Reddy allegedly abused and slapped the constable Jaswanth Kumar when the latter tried to stop him from entering a restricted area. The assault was caught on the camera and the video went viral on social media.

The incident took place on Thursday at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Kolimigundla.

A police complaint was filed against Bhupal Reddy.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly abused and slapped the constable in public view.

A case under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered against the accused for obstructing and assaulting a public servant on duty.

Janardhan Reddy, who belongs to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and was also present at the event, condemned the assault on the constable. He said immediately after learning about the incident, he asked senior police officials to register an FIR and take legal action against whoever was involved.

Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh also condemned the incident. He stated that such behaviour by anyone was unacceptable. He said FIR was already registered and action would be taken as per law.

Opposition YSR Congress Party slammed the TDP-led coalition government for the incident.

"In a shocking incident, the brother of TDP Minister B.C. Janardhan Reddy slapped a police constable on duty, openly displaying the arrogance and lawlessness associated with TDP leaders and their families. The assault happened in public view, yet no immediate action was taken, exposing how the police force has been reduced to a tool under political pressure in the current coalition government," the opposition party posted on 'X'.

"This shameful act reflects the growing impunity enjoyed by those close to power, where even law enforcement officers are not spared. The silence of the government on this incident raises serious concerns about rule of law in Andhra Pradesh," it said.