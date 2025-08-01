Planet Classroom Launches 9 Powerful New Films That Celebrate Youth Creativity, Innovation, And Global Impact
From immersive education to environmental innovation and love in lockdown, these acclaimed short films spotlight rising young filmmakers shaping the world through storytelling.
The Planet Classroom Network , a global platform for youth-driven storytelling, creativity, and changemaking, has launched its August 2025 film collection-featuring nine must-watch short films curated to engage, inspire, and empower a global audience.
This month's release brings together a diverse lineup of stories from Bolivia to Vietnam, from virtual reality reunions to innovative soil regeneration. Each short film has been celebrated in Planet Classroom's VIEWS Critique Series for artistic excellence and emotional resonance.
"These short films don't just entertain," said the Planet Classroom team. "They invite us to think more deeply, feel more fully, and act more courageously."
Aimee Victoria
Directed by Chrystee Pharris | Produced by Chloe Williams
A deaf, queer couple is separated during lockdown in this powerful love story told through ASL.
"Aimee Victoria doesn't just tell a story-it invites you to feel it." - Zachary Cole
Cherubim Old and New
Directed by Irma Duncan & Lori Belilove
A century-spanning tribute to Isadora Duncan's expressive legacy in dance.
"It inspires new generations with the endless possibilities of dance." - Rhea Mursalin
Mama CHIA: A Story of Love in Vietnam
Directed by Amelia Purvis | Produced by Isabella Galvez
CHIA's local team brings hope to children through education and healthcare in central Vietnam.
"The soul of the film comes from the down-to-earth moments." - Charles Cowie-Wright
Your Street, Our Stage
Directed by Johnny Alvarez | Produced by Max Spivak
Former street child Tania Coca Ardaya finds healing and purpose through circus arts in Bolivia.
"A heartfelt, educational look at how creative expression empowers youth." - Juan P. Voorduin
7 Inspiring Facts About Jane Goodall's Legacy
Directed by Katrina Brendle
A dynamic portrait of Jane Goodall's conservation work and the global Roots & Shoots movement.
"A great film that inspires us all." - Charles Cowie-Wright
Eternal Love: Jang Ji-Sung's Journey
Produced by Pierce Magnant
A grieving mother reunites with her daughter in a VR experience blending innovation and healing.
"A showcase of the power of a parent's love and technology." - Alex Silverman
Revolutionizing Soil Health
Directed by Chloe Williams
How Biome Makers is restoring farmland using AI, soil biology, and data-driven farming tools.
"Science that feels human and hopeful." - Zachary Cole
How Immersive Technology Transforms Education
Produced by Serena Wooten
XR helps students explore climate change through 360° video, turning curiosity into activism.
"A compelling case for XR in education." - Juan P. Voorduin
Emigrant
Directed by Mimi Garrard
A mesmerizing digital dance film set to José Halac's music and featuring dancer Samuel Roberts.
"A must-see short film for lovers of dance, music, or art." - Rhea Mursalin
Why It Matters:
The Planet Classroom Network now offers more than 800 short films on YouTube across themes like climate justice, AI, youth identity, activism, and the arts-making it one of the largest curated youth storytelling platforms in the world. The August 2025 release continues the Network's mission to foster empathy, creativity, and global citizenship through film.
"Whether you're 15 or 50, these films prove that storytelling can be a powerful tool for change," said the curators. "This collection is proof that youth voices matter-and they're reaching across borders to make a difference."
Watch the August 2025 Collection Now
Available now on Planet Classroom's YouTube Channel
The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, brings together creators, youth, and thought leaders to explore the most important issues of our time. Through series like AI for a Better World, Net Zero Speaks, and Problem Solvers, Planet Classroom showcases bold ideas in education, sustainability, and innovation-created for and with youth.
