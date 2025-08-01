Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Planet Classroom Launches 9 Powerful New Films That Celebrate Youth Creativity, Innovation, And Global Impact


2025-08-01 03:16:29
From immersive education to environmental innovation and love in lockdown, these acclaimed short films spotlight rising young filmmakers shaping the world through storytelling.

The Planet Classroom Network , a global platform for youth-driven storytelling, creativity, and changemaking, has launched its August 2025 film collection-featuring nine must-watch short films curated to engage, inspire, and empower a global audience.

This month's release brings together a diverse lineup of stories from Bolivia to Vietnam, from virtual reality reunions to innovative soil regeneration. Each short film has been celebrated in Planet Classroom's VIEWS Critique Series for artistic excellence and emotional resonance.

"These short films don't just entertain," said the Planet Classroom team. "They invite us to think more deeply, feel more fully, and act more courageously."

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- August 2025 Spotlight Films:

  • Aimee Victoria
    Directed by Chrystee Pharris | Produced by Chloe Williams
    A deaf, queer couple is separated during lockdown in this powerful love story told through ASL.

"Aimee Victoria doesn't just tell a story-it invites you to feel it." - Zachary Cole

  • Cherubim Old and New
    Directed by Irma Duncan & Lori Belilove
    A century-spanning tribute to Isadora Duncan's expressive legacy in dance.

"It inspires new generations with the endless possibilities of dance." - Rhea Mursalin

  • Mama CHIA: A Story of Love in Vietnam
    Directed by Amelia Purvis | Produced by Isabella Galvez
    CHIA's local team brings hope to children through education and healthcare in central Vietnam.

"The soul of the film comes from the down-to-earth moments." - Charles Cowie-Wright

  • Your Street, Our Stage
    Directed by Johnny Alvarez | Produced by Max Spivak
    Former street child Tania Coca Ardaya finds healing and purpose through circus arts in Bolivia.

"A heartfelt, educational look at how creative expression empowers youth." - Juan P. Voorduin

  • 7 Inspiring Facts About Jane Goodall's Legacy
    Directed by Katrina Brendle
    A dynamic portrait of Jane Goodall's conservation work and the global Roots & Shoots movement.

"A great film that inspires us all." - Charles Cowie-Wright

  • Eternal Love: Jang Ji-Sung's Journey
    Produced by Pierce Magnant
    A grieving mother reunites with her daughter in a VR experience blending innovation and healing.

"A showcase of the power of a parent's love and technology." - Alex Silverman

  • Revolutionizing Soil Health
    Directed by Chloe Williams
    How Biome Makers is restoring farmland using AI, soil biology, and data-driven farming tools.

"Science that feels human and hopeful." - Zachary Cole

  • How Immersive Technology Transforms Education
    Produced by Serena Wooten
    XR helps students explore climate change through 360° video, turning curiosity into activism.

"A compelling case for XR in education." - Juan P. Voorduin

  • Emigrant
    Directed by Mimi Garrard
    A mesmerizing digital dance film set to José Halac's music and featuring dancer Samuel Roberts.

"A must-see short film for lovers of dance, music, or art." - Rhea Mursalin

Why It Matters:

The Planet Classroom Network now offers more than 800 short films on YouTube across themes like climate justice, AI, youth identity, activism, and the arts-making it one of the largest curated youth storytelling platforms in the world. The August 2025 release continues the Network's mission to foster empathy, creativity, and global citizenship through film.

"Whether you're 15 or 50, these films prove that storytelling can be a powerful tool for change," said the curators. "This collection is proof that youth voices matter-and they're reaching across borders to make a difference."

Watch the August 2025 Collection Now
Available now on Planet Classroom's YouTube Channel

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, brings together creators, youth, and thought leaders to explore the most important issues of our time. Through series like AI for a Better World, Net Zero Speaks, and Problem Solvers, Planet Classroom showcases bold ideas in education, sustainability, and innovation-created for and with youth.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network

