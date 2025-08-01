Midsouth Senior Management, SRI Management Add Kentucky Senior Living Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midsouth Senior Management, in partnership with SRI Management , today announced it has added Fields of Florence to its portfolio. The senior living community in Florence, Kentucky, features 85 Assisted Living and 15 Memory Care units.

Located less than 20 miles south of downtown Cincinnati, the community offers residents and families small-town charm with easy access to the cultural, medical, and entertainment resources of a major metropolitan area.

“Fields of Florence embodies everything we look for, like a warm, homelike environment, a caring team, and a location that makes life convenient for families,” said Rick Sweeney, President of Midsouth Senior Management .“Bringing this community under the Midsouth umbrella allows us to widen our reach while staying true to our resident-first philosophy.”

Residents enjoy home-cooked meals, a full-service beauty salon and barbershop, a private movie theater, scheduled transportation, and an engaging calendar of life-enrichment programs designed to promote independence, purpose, and connection. A professional, compassionate team tailors care plans to each resident's unique needs, ensuring dignity, respect, and a genuine sense of belonging.

“SRI Management is committed to meeting residents where they are and helping them live every day to the fullest,” said Todd Filippone, President of SRI Management .“At Fields of Florence, that means supporting the outstanding team and equipping them to continue providing attentive, personalized care that feels like family.”

To learn more about Fields of Florence in Kentucky, visit

Community Address

212 Main Street

Florence, KY 41042

About Midsouth Senior Management

Midsouth Senior Management, an affiliate of SRI Management , is driven by a resident-first philosophy, prioritizing the individual experiences and well-being of every resident. Under the leadership of President Rick Sweeney, a senior living professional with over 30 years of experience, Midsouth Senior Management is dedicated to enhancing the lives of residents, supporting their families, and delivering value to owners.

About SRI Management

SRI Management provides seniors and their families with an exceptional senior living experience, guided by the company's core values of Character, Compassion, Commitment, Consistency, and Communication. SRI Management oversees nearly 60 Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care communities throughout the United States. More information about SRI Management can be found at . SRI Management is an affiliate of SR Companies, a successful company that develops and manages senior living communities and hotels throughout the United States.



