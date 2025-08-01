The recognition is a testament to the BigBoss's Client's reliability, technical innovation, and platform enhancement while delivering the services.

Our motto is to empower Clients to be financially safe and sound

BigBoss deserve the three awards - Best Forex Broker, Best Customer Support and Most Innovative FX Platform Global 2025 because of their high-quality services and many factors alike

BigBoss Secures Three Award Titles: Best FX Broker, Best Customer Support, and Most Innovative FX Platform (Global 2025) from International Business Magazine

- Christopher Jason, CEO of BigBoss

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- International Business Magazine has announced BigBoss, a globally recognized trading firm, as the recipient of three international accolades: the Best FX Broker of the Year Global 2025 , Best Customer Support Global 2025, and Most Innovative FX Platform Global 2025.

BigBoss, winning the titles for Best FX Broker of the Year Global 2025, Best Customer Support Global 2025, and Most Innovative FX Platform Global 2025 is justified, because of giving the best Forex Trading experience, excellent customer service, and designing/upgrading one of the most innovative trading platforms for traders. When it comes to Forex Trading, every trader wants to make profits, and BigBoss has given the best options. The trader can customise the account to suit his trading style. Programs such as deposit bonus program availability, BigBoss Coin (BBC) tokens to gain maximum benefits, are some of the customer-centric features the company has designed to make every trader get a world-class trading environment.

Always a customer-centric organisation, BigBoss has taken time to establish one of the most skilled customer service teams on the globe. Having a multi-language support service in Chinese, English, and Japanese enables the company to solve queries with ease. Email services and chat options are provided for beginners and fund managers. Traders' suggestions are always treated with respect, and if needed, they will be incorporated into the operations to give the best trading experience. Every trader wants a user-friendly platform with lots of helpful features that can give him/her the data at the required time. BigBoss trading platform and app have been lauded multiple times, the world over, the reason the app is always upgraded as per the recent trends. The new app, BigBoss Quickorder, has been designed as per customer suggestions and can give the best updates and reports. For easy buying and selling, deposits as well as withdrawals, traders can make use of the CRYPTOS platform.

The recognition is a testament to the BigBoss's Client's reliability, technical innovation, and platform enhancement while delivering the services.

Shankar Shivaprasad, CEO of International Business Magazine, congratulated BigBoss for the achievement and said,“BigBoss has secured three International awards after careful analysis on various factors by our research team. The data collected focuses on the continued supremacy of the BigBoss in the Forex trading area. They deserve the three awards - Best Forex Broker, Best Customer Support, and Most Innovative FX Platform Global 2025 because of their high-quality services and many factors alike.”

Christopher Jason, CEO of BigBoss, appreciated the International Business Magazine for keenly observing its services/products and said,“BigBoss has been undoubtedly upgrading the Platform for a seamless trading experience. The award recognises our tireless efforts on MT5 and the recent launch of the Quickorder app. As a leader in the forex market, we continue to work on a user-friendly service with guided mind maps. Our motto is to empower Clients to be financially safe and sound. I am thankful to International Business Magazine for recognising BigBoss for its unwavering hard work in the trading industry.”

BigBoss Ltd.

BigBoss Ltd. offers trading on Foreign Exchange, operates under Prime Point LLC. BigBoss deals with complex financial products and services that are traded on margin. BigBoss is dedicated to leveraging high-risk trading tasks that range from both inexperienced beginners and expert portfolio managers.



International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine is a UAE-based online news publishing company with a major group of audience that includes investors, C-suite employees, key stakeholders, policymakers, and government bureaucrats. Our online news platform carries news articles from the Banking, Insurance, Investments, Wealth Management, Trading, Technology, Education, Healthcare, Tourism, Real Estate, FMCG and more. We get more than 300,000 views in a month, and we cross 4.2 million views on average annually. On the social media front, we have over 19k followers and likes on Facebook, over 1,400 followers on Twitter, 8,000 followers on LinkedIn, and over 5,000 subscribers on YouTube.

International Business Magazine

International Business Magazine LLC

+971 50 321 1164

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.