New U.S. Tariffs Batter Brazil's Stocks As Market Eyes Tougher Times


2025-08-01 03:11:40
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's stock market ended July with deep losses, closing at 133,071 on August 1 after a decline of over 4% in the month-its sharpest drop this year, as confirmed by B3's own official trading data.

The trigger was the US government's sudden announcement of new 50% tariffs on most Brazilian exports, which sent shockwaves through the market.

Although US authorities later exempted about 700 key goods, the relief was partial. Many major industries in Brazil remain exposed to the new trade costs, with investors worried that these export roadblocks could choke off growth.

Back home, Brazil's Central Bank froze interest rates at a high 15%, sticking to its plan to curb inflation even while economic worries rise.

That decision, widely expected, removed any hope for a quick cut in borrowing costs-a move that might have fueled a market comeback.



The combination of external shocks from the US and stubbornly high interest rates in Brazil pushed many investors to pull cash out of more volatile stocks and into safer bets.

Trading records from B3 showed surges in stocks tied to the US, like airplane maker Embraer and certain steel companies, as traders reacted to news on which products dodged tariffs.

Meanwhile, businesses dependent on local customer spending, such as retailer Magazine Luiza, saw their shares tumble by nearly 30%.

The story, however, runs deeper than just tariff headlines: the Brazilian government's growing budget gap and the weakening real (ending July above R$5.59 per US dollar) add extra risk for investors.

Technical analysis tells traders that the pain may not be over. The main index broke down through key support levels. Signs of oversold conditions appeared, but momentum indicators like RSI and MACD stay negative, hinting that any rebound could be weak.

The global liquidity pulse-another key measure-showed investors draining funds from Brazil's markets. Looking worldwide, the same defensive mood held sway.

Markets in the US, Europe, and Asia all closed lower as trade disputes and high interest rates darkened investor outlooks. Commodity prices softened-making life even harder for Brazil's export giants.

ETF data confirmed money is flowing out, as global investors stay on the sidelines. Behind the numbers lies a market confronted by both international trade tension and weak home fundamentals.

Unless the US and Brazil can find a fix-or the inflation outlook changes-market participants worry Brazil's stocks may remain under pressure. For now, the story is one of caution, retrenchment, and waiting for clarity.

Top Gainers



Ticker
Name
Monthly Change
Key Driver


































PCAR3 GPA ON +14.29% Better-than-expected sales
BRAV3 Brava Energia ON +13.45% Utility resilience, strong demand
FLRY3 Fleury ON +10.22% Solid earnings, stable demand
CSNA3 CSN ON +7.80% Metal tariff exemptions
USIM5 Usiminas PNA +6.31% Metal tariff exemptions



Top Losers



Ticker
Name
Monthly Change
Key Driver


































MGLU3 Magazine Luiza ON -28.32% Retail sector margin pressure; rate sensitivity
YDUQ3 Yduqs ON -21.53% Poor outlook, sector cutbacks
NATU3 Natura ON -18.28% Weak exports, cost inflation
AZZA3 Azzas 2154 -17.02% Small-cap volatility
LREN3 Lojas Renner ON -16.56% Consumer sector drag, rates


