Shukra-Aruna Yoga Brings Blessings For Gemini, Libra, And Aquarius

According to Vedic astrology, on August 1 at 4:30 AM, Venus and Uranus will be 30 degrees apart, creating Dwadasha Yoga. At this time, Venus is in Gemini and Uranus is in Taurus. Uranus stays in one zodiac sign for about seven years. It takes about 84 years to return to a sign for the second time.

The Venus-Uranus Dwadasha Yoga proves beneficial for Gemini. With Venus in Gemini's house of marriage and Uranus in the twelfth house, creativity may increase. This could positively impact your career. Those employed might see a salary increase or bonus. If you're looking for a new job, your wish might be fulfilled. Married life will be good. Ongoing disputes with your spouse may end. Material happiness will be achieved.

The Venus and Uranus dual yoga will positively impact many areas for Libra. Venus is in the ninth house of this zodiac sign. Libra natives may receive luck and support. You'll participate in religious and karmic activities. Your respect in society will increase. You might travel long distances for work and benefit from it.

The Venus and Uranus dual yoga can bring success in many areas for Aquarius. Many wishes may be fulfilled. Problems in married life can be resolved, strengthening your bond with your spouse. You might find success in legal and official matters. Partnerships will yield good profits. Income may increase. You might receive good news from your children. Those preparing for competitive exams may succeed.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.