'Disgusting, What They're Doing To Ukraine': Trump Slams Russia, Warns Of Sanctions
US President Donald Trump condemned the latest Russian assault on Kyiv, calling it 'disgusting.' Speaking at a press briefing, he expressed outrage over the Ukraine crisis and warned that severe sanctions could follow if the situation worsens. Trump's remarks mark a sharp tone against Moscow's recent aggression.
