Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

'Disgusting, What They're Doing To Ukraine': Trump Slams Russia, Warns Of Sanctions


2025-08-01 03:11:33
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US President Donald Trump condemned the latest Russian assault on Kyiv, calling it 'disgusting.' Speaking at a press briefing, he expressed outrage over the Ukraine crisis and warned that severe sanctions could follow if the situation worsens. Trump's remarks mark a sharp tone against Moscow's recent aggression.

MENAFN01082025007385015968ID1109871784

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search