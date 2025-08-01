ED Raids Delhi Call Centres Linked To Rs 100 Cr Cyber Fraud Targeting US Citizens

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out search and seizure operations at three locations in the Khanpur area of New Delhi in connection with an alleged international cyber fraud case, officials said on Friday searches started in the night at around 10.30 pm on July 31 and are still continuing.

Call Centre Accused of Defrauding US Citizens

Initial findings suggested that the premises are linked to a call centre operation accused of misleading foreign nationals, particularly in the United States. The suspects allegedly sold fictitious or pirated software under the guise of original products such as Microsoft Windows."Primary investigation indicates that the call centre is being operated by persons who mislead foreign citizens based in the USA by pitching fictitious or pirated software under the name of original software like Microsoft Windows," said the officials, privy to the investigation.

ED Probes Rs 100 Crore in Foreign Remittances

Investigators have uncovered that funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore have been received as foreign remittances over the past few years from 2016-17 to 2024-25 ED is now probing the source and movement of these funds under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)