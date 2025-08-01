Russian Strike On Kyiv Kills 13, Injures Over 130

At least 13 people, including a six-year-old child, were killed and 132 others injured after a massive overnight Russian drone and missile strike on Kyiv.

Kyiv's military administration chief, Tymur Tkachyenko, told Al Jazeera on Thursday, July 31, that the attack damaged 27 sites across four districts of the Ukrainian capital.

Emergency crews worked through the night, struggling to rescue people trapped beneath the rubble as the scale of destruction became clear.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia used more than 300 drones and eight missiles in the assault, calling it another violent rejection of peace efforts.

“Today the world once again saw Russia's answer to our shared call for peace with the U.S. and Europe,” Zelensky said.“Peace without strength is impossible.”

The strike came just days after U.S. President Donald Trump issued Moscow a 10-to-12-day deadline to end its invasion, now in its fourth year.

This latest attack highlights the intensifying violence in Ukraine, as international pressure mounts on Russia to halt its offensive and engage in meaningful negotiations.

