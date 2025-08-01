The Strong Case For A Royal Revival In Nepal
These factors and others threaten the country's democratic aspirations. Despite ongoing difficulties, the resilience of the Nepalese populace is truly commendable. However, confidence in political institutions has diminished, leading many young Nepalis to seek their futures abroad.
The dissolution of the monarchy in 2008 did not yield the prosperity that political leaders had promised. In this context, it is imperative to reconsider the monarchy's role, perceiving it not as a regressive step toward autocracy but as a potential unifying entity that could promote stability and national unity.
While it is important to acknowledge the flaws associated with the monarchy, it remains vital to recognize that this institution did not create the prevailing issues and crises. During Nepal's constitutional monarchy, the king served as a neutral guardian of national unity, embodying continuity, tradition and a distinctive sovereignty separate from political factions.
