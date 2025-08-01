Delhi-Katra Special Train Announced For Festive Rush

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- To facilitate the travel of pilgrims and passengers during the festive season, Northern Railway has announced the operation of a reserved special train service between New Delhi and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra.

Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway said that the special train, bearing numbers 04081 and 04082, will run for a total of three trips in each direction. Train number 04081 will depart from New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on August 14, 15, and 16, 2025. In the return direction, train number 04082 will operate from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra to New Delhi on August 15, 16, and 17, 2025.

The train from New Delhi will depart at 11:45 PM and halt at key stations including Panipat, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Dhandari Kalan, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi, and Shaheed Captain Tushar Mahajan station before arriving at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 11:40 AM the following day. In the reverse direction, the train will leave Katra at 9:20 PM and reach New Delhi at 10:30 AM the next morning, making stoppages at the same stations en route.

He said the train will consist of AC, sleeper, and general class coaches, offering a range of travel options to cater to the varied needs of passengers.

Northern Railway has urged travelers to take advantage of this special service for a comfortable and direct journey to the holy shrine. (KNT)

