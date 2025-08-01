Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hungary Among Top European Investors In Azerbaijan's Economy

2025-08-01 03:06:57
Hungary ranks as the third largest European investor in Azerbaijan's economy, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma stated during a meeting with Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), Azernews reports.

