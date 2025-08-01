Hungary Among Top European Investors In Azerbaijan's Economy

Hungary ranks as the third largest European investor in Azerbaijan's economy, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Torma stated during a meeting with Mammad Musayev, President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), Azernews reports.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%