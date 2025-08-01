Air Defense Neutralizes 44 Out Of 72 Russian Drones
The attack began at 21:30 on Thursday, July 31, when Russia launched 72 strike UAVs of the Shahed type, along with various types of decoy drones, from Millerovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
The aerial assault was countered by aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and drone units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.
As of 09:00 on Friday, August 1, preliminary data indicate that air defense systems shot down or suppressed 44 enemy drones across northern, southern, eastern, and central regions of Ukraine.Read also: Russian army loses 940 more invaders in war against Ukraine
Strikes from 28 UAVs were recorded across nine locations. Frontline areas in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, as well as the Kyiv region, were targeted.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported earlier that large fires broke out at civilian industrial sites in Bila Tserkva, Kyiv region, as a result of the drone attack.
Photo: General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
