Sandeep Marwah Honoured By Association Of Professional Career Counsellors Of India At Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, July 2025: Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a globally acclaimed educationist and founder of Noida Film City, was honoured by the visiting delegation of the Association of Professional Career Counsellors of India (APCCI) during their educational visit to Marwah Studios, Noida Film City. The team of eminent educationists and career counsellors was led by Ms. Kavita Soni, Director of Student Aid Publications.
Dr. Marwah, who is also the Chancellor of AAFT University, warmly welcomed the delegation and shared in-depth insights into the workings and achievements of AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television). He highlighted that AAFT has become a case study in 27 countries, including its incorporation into curricula across multiple prestigious universities worldwide. He emphasized the institution's commitment to providing holistic, internationally benchmarked education at a highly subsidised fee, ensuring accessibility to creative talent from all economic backgrounds.
Addressing the group, Dr. Marwah also spoke about the unmatched legacy of AAFT, describing it as the most decorated institution in the world.“We are the first educational institution in India to establish an industry-oriented chamber of commerce, to launch our own OTT platform, operate three community radio stations, and maintain active engagement with people and governments from 156 countries,” he said.
AAFT's leadership in innovation and excellence has earned it ten distinguished world records, reinforcing its status as a global leader in creative education.
Impressed by the scale and impact of AAFT's contributions, the visiting APCCI members honoured Dr. Sandeep Marwah for his relentless commitment and visionary leadership in reshaping the education landscape in India and abroad.
The visit concluded with a mutual commitment to further collaborative initiatives in the field of career counselling and education.
