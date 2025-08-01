Yutong Van Proves Its Mettle On Ghana's Road: Reliability, Fuel-Efficiency Shine And Comfort
Engineered for resilience, the van is built with a two million-kilometer design life and has undergone equivalent mileage in reliability testing. It has proven performance in extreme temperatures and challenging terrains such as plateaus. The 100% anti-corrosion design ensures 20 years of rust protection, vital in tropical climates such as Ghana's. Featuring a 2.3-liter turbocharged diesel engine delivering 163 horsepower and 400 Nm of torque, the van confidently handles gradients up to 40%. Dual rear tires and Bosch's Electronic Stability Program (ESP) offer improved grip and control, especially during the rainy season.
Comfort and driver support also take center stage. The Yutong Van offers a spacious interior with a 1,890mm ceiling height, a 300mm+ wide aisle, and a 720mm seat pitch in 14/15-seat configurations, complemented by outward-swinging doors. Superior air conditioning and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) performance ensure a quieter, smoother ride. Intelligent features such as automatic headlights, wipers, power swing-out doors, lane departure warning, and forward collision warning enhance both convenience and safety.
With Ghana's intercity passenger transport sector expanding alongside the country's rapid economic growth, Yutong Vans are steadily earning customer trust for their dependable performance and operational efficiency. The real-world testing in Ghana reaffirmed Yutong Van's commitment to delivering vehicles that combine reliability, cost-effectiveness and comfort tailored to local conditions.
