MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, August 1st, 2025

Company Announcement no. 62 – 01.08.2025

Danish Aerospace Company to support development of a new area: 3D Bone Quality Imaging system for space

Danish Aerospace Company A/S

CVR no.: 12424248

Danish Aerospace Company A/S (DAC), Odense, has signed a subcontract with Adaptix Ltd. of UK to support the development of a ground prototype of a new 3D Bone Quality Imaging System for future use in space. The contract – which Adaptix Ltd. has commenced with the European Space Agency – has potential for a later substantial development contract of a flight system for use in space including on the International Space Station ISS.



The 24-month contract entails the development of a prototype of a 3D Bone Quality Imaging system for space based on the Adaptix' core technology.

The prototype will allow astronauts to take high quality imaging and determine bone mineral density in space.

This is a key measurement to evaluate the performance of existing and new in-space exercise systems such as those DAC has developed and is continuing to develop.

The subcontract runs for approximately 24 months and has a total value for DAC of approximately EUR 100,000. (DKK 0,75 million).

It holds the potential for a later subsequent development contract/sub-contract for a full 3D Bone Quality Imaging system for flight testing in space. The contract does not change the company's previously announced expectations for 2025.

The contract focuses on the development, testing and validation of a 3D Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) system for bone density measurements using digital tomosynthesis in space. The system will also allow for bone mineral density (BMD) measurements.

Maintaining bone strength in space is critical for astronauts. This is because without sufficient exercise during missions lasting four to six months astronauts risk losing more than 10% of areal bone mineral density at critical sites such as the hip and spine. This will not only increase the risk of hip fractures, but also increase the risk of kidney stones.

The mechanisms underlying bone and muscle deterioration in space are similar to those on Earth, both resulting from the off-loading of bone. Thus, the technology Adaptix and DAC are developing also has potential application on Earth where bone loss occurs with elderly and with patients hospitalized for prolonged periods.

During the contract, Adaptix Ltd. and DAC, will build upon the Adaptix' Ortho350 small and versatile system, enhance its performance and modify a ground unit that eventually (in a later contract) can be developed for use on ISS and on subsequent commercial space stations.

This is the first time DAC is involved in developing bone imaging and analysis equipment for space-based applications.

"We are extremely proud to have teamed up with Adaptix Ltd. and won this contract with them, to develop a ground prototype of a new 3D Bone Quality Imaging System for future use in space. This is a new and challenging field we enter. Our extensive experience -- that includes more than 3,2 tons of DAC-developed hardware launched into space over the past 30+ years --provides an excellent starting point which will help us enhance and adapt this technology for use in space. We are eager to enter this new area", says Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO, DAC.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen

Cell: +45 40 29 41 62

Certified Adviser:

Baker Tilly Corporate Finance P/S

Poul Bundgaards Vej 1, 1.

DK-2500 Valby

Tel.: +45 33 45 10 00



About Danish Aerospace Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace Company (DAC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We specialize in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations of respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company's quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.