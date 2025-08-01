MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, August 1, 2025

Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract

Air France-KLM announces the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares (ISIN Code: FR001400J770) with Rothschild Martin Maurel, within the framework of the regulations in force, and in particular AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021.

The purpose of this agreement is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to act as a market maker for Air France-KLM shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris to promote the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of the listing of Air France-KLM shares.

To implement this contract, 10 million euros have been allocated to the liquidity account.

This contract will take effect on 1 August 2025 and will have an initial term of 12 months, renewable automatically for successive 12-month periods.

This agreement may be suspended in the cases provided for in article 5 of chapter II of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It may also be suspended at Air France-KLM's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares carrying voting rights prior to a general meeting or the counting of shares carrying dividend rights prior to detachment of the coupon, for a period defined by Air France-KLM.

