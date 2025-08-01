Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Implementation Of A New Liquidity Contract


2025-08-01 02:31:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, August 1st, 2025

Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract

Air France-KLM announces the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares (ISIN Code: FR001400J770) with Rothschild Martin Maurel, within the framework of the regulations in force, and in particular AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021.

The purpose of this agreement is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to act as a market maker for Air France-KLM shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris to promote the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of the listing of Air France-KLM shares.

To implement this contract, 10 million euros have been allocated to the liquidity account.

This contract will take effect on 1 August 2025 and will have an initial term of 12 months, renewable automatically for successive 12-month periods.

This agreement may be suspended in the cases provided for in article 5 of chapter II of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It may also be suspended at Air France-KLM's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares carrying voting rights prior to a general meeting or the counting of shares carrying dividend rights prior to detachment of the coupon, for a period defined by Air France-KLM.

Investor Relations
Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami
... ...
Website :

Attachment

  • Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract

MENAFN01082025004107003653ID1109871690

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search