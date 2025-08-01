Implementation Of A New Liquidity Contract
Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract
Air France-KLM announces the implementation of a liquidity contract for its ordinary shares (ISIN Code: FR001400J770) with Rothschild Martin Maurel, within the framework of the regulations in force, and in particular AMF Decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021.
The purpose of this agreement is for Rothschild Martin Maurel to act as a market maker for Air France-KLM shares on the regulated market of Euronext Paris to promote the liquidity of transactions and the regularity of the listing of Air France-KLM shares.
To implement this contract, 10 million euros have been allocated to the liquidity account.
This contract will take effect on 1 August 2025 and will have an initial term of 12 months, renewable automatically for successive 12-month periods.
This agreement may be suspended in the cases provided for in article 5 of chapter II of AMF decision no. 2021-01 of 22 June 2021. It may also be suspended at Air France-KLM's request for technical reasons, such as the counting of shares carrying voting rights prior to a general meeting or the counting of shares carrying dividend rights prior to detachment of the coupon, for a period defined by Air France-KLM.
Investor Relations
Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami
... ...
Website :
Attachment
-
Implementation of a New Liquidity Contract
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment