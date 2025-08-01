Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market Size To Grow From USD 3.9 Billion To USD 4.5 Billion By 2033

Market Size in 2024: USD 3.9 Billion

Market Size in 2033: USD 4.5 Billion

Market Growth Rate 2025-2033: 1.73%

According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, “Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market Report by Product Type (Skin and Sun Care Products, Hair Care Products, Deodorants and Fragrances, Makeup and Color Cosmetics, and Others), Category (Conventional, Organic), Gender (Men, Women, Unisex), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Pharmacies, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2025-2033” , The Saudi Arabia cosmetics market size reached USD 3.9 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 4.5 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.73% during 2025-2033.

Our report includes:



Market Dynamics

Market Trends and Market Outlook

Competitive Analysis

Industry Segmentation Strategic Recommendations

Download a sample PDF of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/saudi-arabia-cosmetics-market/requestsample

Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market Trends & Drivers:

One of the big drivers shaking up cosmetics in Saudi Arabia right now is just how young and digitally connected the population is. Around two-thirds of citizens are under 35, and everyone's plugged in, scrolling through TikTok and Instagram for the latest beauty trends. Social media influencers are a huge force, shaping what's hot in skincare, makeup, and grooming. Companies like Nice One, which now boasts a customer base of over 1.4 million, show the real-world power of this digital wave. The country's appetite for international brands, plus the ability to shop online with just a few taps, is making premium and even niche products mainstream fast.

Another key trend is the growing demand for natural, organic, and cruelty-free cosmetics. Saudi shoppers are more health- and eco-conscious than ever, and they're actively searching for cleaner, halal-certified products. With health concerns about parabens and a global push toward sustainability, brands such as MZN Bodycare and Forest Essentials are making natural alternatives more accessible. This shift isn't just about ingredients-there's a huge push for transparency, eco-friendly packaging, and vegan options. A surge in skincare-related searches-up about 71% over a few years-proves Saudis are curious, aware, and willing to experiment with newer, healthier alternatives.

Government and regulatory actions are also giving the market a boost. With Vision 2030, there's strong support for women in business and more women joining the workforce-now over a third of the total workforce. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) keeps standards strict, ensures product safety, and helps local brands through consultation and innovation pathways. Big e-commerce IPOs, like Nice One's $323 million launch, plus new guidelines from the SFDA, all mean companies can innovate confidently and consumers can shop with peace of mind. This active government role builds trust, supports entrepreneurs, and accelerates the whole industry's momentum.

How AI is Reshaping the Future of Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market

AI is giving Saudi Arabia's cosmetics market a major makeover, turning every step of the beauty journey into something smarter and more personalized. Platforms like Golden Scent now let shoppers virtually try on hundreds of products from home, thanks to augmented reality features, which have proven to lift engagement and boost sales. Companies such as Glamera use AI to analyze customer behavior and preferences, tailoring product suggestions in real time. Meanwhile, L'Oréal deploys generative AI, crunching over 11 million gigabytes of hair and skin data for custom recommendations. This surge is tightly tied to Vision 2030, with brand exhibitions at tech events like LEAP and strategic government investment in AI infrastructure, all aligning to propel the Kingdom as a beauty tech innovator.

Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Product Type:



Skin and Sun Care Products

Hair Care Products

Deodorants and Fragrances

Makeup and Color Cosmetics Others

Breakup by Category:



Conventional Organic

Breakup by Gender:



Men

Women Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online Stores Others

Regional Analysis:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market



July 2025: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority stepped up regulatory enforcement by seizing 1.5 million non-compliant cosmetic products in Najran. This heightened vigilance on safety and integrity is driving companies to adopt advanced tracking, transparent labeling, and digital traceability, boosting consumer confidence and setting new industry standards for product quality in Saudi Arabia's fast-evolving beauty landscape.

May 2025: Beautyworld Saudi Arabia drew attention for bold product breakthroughs, with local player KATIA Cosmetics launching its skin filler foundation, Breath Skin concealers, and a new liquid base lipstick at the event. Live demonstrations, expert talks, and creative showcases turned the expo into a regional hotspot for innovation, highlighting the growing influence of homegrown beauty brands and their ability to set trends and respond rapidly to consumer needs. February 2025: L'Oréal debuted more than 20 beauty tech innovations at LEAP 2025 in Riyadh, marking a turning point for AI-driven and sustainable beauty tech in the Kingdom. L'Oréal's initiatives include personalized skincare powered by advanced data science and AI, an open innovation competition for startups, and investments in local beauty tech, emphasizing a focus on personalization, sustainability, and collaboration to drive a tech-forward future for Saudi cosmetics.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302