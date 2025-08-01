Chinese And American Youth Deepen Mutual Understanding Through Cultural Exploration In Xiamen

On July 17-22, the U.S. Youth Ambassadors in Xiamen program brought 27 students and teachers from Baltimore, Maryland and Orange County, California, to Xiamen for an immersive cultural and friendship exchange.

"This exchange gave us a real opportunity to understand each other. I believe this friendship will continue. I hope that everyone who visits China or the U.S. in the future can feel the strong bonds we've built," Reyes told Beijing Review.

Xiamen is home to one of the first four special economic zones in China, established in the early 1980s. Dubbed a window of the country's opening up, it has been at the forefront of pursuing high-quality development on all fronts.

On July 19, American and Chinese youth visited the Wuyuanwan (Wuyuan Bay) Wetland Park, often referred to as the "green lung" of Xiamen. There, they participated in a "nature classroom" focused on the city's efforts to harmonize human activity with nature-particularly through its wetland bird conservation initiative.

The city's transformation, particularly the revitalization of Wuyuan Bay and Yundang Lake since the mid-1980s, stood out as remarkable examples of ecological restoration and urban planning.

Once polluted and neglected, Wuyuan Bay has been rehabilitated into Xiamen's iconic "guest house," while Yundang Lake now boasts clear water and thriving wildlife.

Since 2002, Xiamen has undertaken a succession of renovation and development projects in its bay areas. By dredging seawall openings, restoring mangrove shorelines and revitalizing beaches, it has created a pleasant living environment around the bays.

"What has impressed me the most is definitely the wildlife here. Learning that there are over 500 different species of animals or different birds here is very impressive," Janelli Moriah Gonzalez, a student from Bard High School Early College (Baltimore), said.

Aaron Israel Nava, a student from Orange County Music & Dance, hailed it as a "cool and unique experience." "You see a lot more trees than I'm used to in California," he said.

As part of the visit, the participating youth also planted "friendship trees" and signed them with their names.

"I found planting the trees here meaningful because it gives us a chance to explore more of the Chinese community and also gives us a chance to leave our roots here," Reyes said.

Chelsea Nakabayashi, a faculty member at Bard High School Early College (Baltimore), said, despite the heat and humidity in Xiamen, where temperatures reached 34 degrees Celsius that day, "[the American students] just got right to work. They really appreciated the opportunity to engage."

"I've heard the saying that planting a tree is like planting a life," Nakabayashi said. "I think we share a similar idea with China-one of growth, continuity and hope, even in challenging times."

Nakabayashi began learning Chinese in high school and first came to China in the 1980s. She eventually earned a Ph.D. at Beijing Normal University and became a dedicated educator. Reflecting on her journey, she emphasized the importance of early connections in shaping future relationships.

"It's sentimental to know that something we've planted here will continue to grow, even after we return to America. It's a lasting connection-something we'll always share with our Chinese friends. As it grows, I hope our friendship grows with it," Gonzalez said.

In 1985, then Baltimore Mayor William Donald Schaefer led a 21-member delegation to Xiamen to establish a sister-city relationship. One year later, Xiamen Mayor Zou Erjun reciprocated with a visit. Since then, both cities have carried out numerous exchanges and joint projects, and enriched their connection over generations.

"This effort of people-to-people exchange never changes," Nakabayashi said. "Even if it slows at times, it always returns. That's the one constant in our (U.S.-China) relationship."

"Given the current state of our relations, parents worry about sending their children to China, especially with the concerns shaped by our media. But the students who've already been here have become strong advocates. They're telling their friends, 'It's okay. You should come. You'll love it.' And I believe that's how we keep the relationship going. Through them, no matter what happens, we can truly change the course of our countries' relations," she added.

