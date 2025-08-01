Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares And Total Voting Rights


2025-08-01 02:16:06
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
01 August 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 31 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 54,475 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 54,475 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 557.00p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 554.50p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 556.16p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 363,757,729 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,757,729 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT+1
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
31-07-2025 16:27:00 GBp 512 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcmL6r
31-07-2025 16:17:05 GBp 499 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcm7kW
31-07-2025 16:17:00 GBp 714 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcm7rP
31-07-2025 16:12:36 GBp 1,698 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcm0CO
31-07-2025 16:12:36 GBp 28 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcm0FW
31-07-2025 15:50:28 GBp 1,305 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcndVN
31-07-2025 15:43:10 GBp 288 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnju7
31-07-2025 15:42:11 GBp 345 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcngFU
31-07-2025 15:41:12 GBp 282 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnhPH
31-07-2025 15:40:13 GBp 290 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnf5t
31-07-2025 15:39:14 GBp 280 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnMKi
31-07-2025 15:38:15 GBp 345 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnKYY
31-07-2025 15:37:16 GBp 438 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnLs4
31-07-2025 15:36:17 GBp 127 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnILl
31-07-2025 15:36:17 GBp 446 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnILn
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 716 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGbs
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 698 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGbu
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 841 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGbw
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 461 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaa
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 390 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaW
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 841 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaY
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 1,275 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGbS
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 568 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGa6
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 766 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGa8
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 647 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaA
31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 661 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaC
31-07-2025 15:10:32 GBp 1,346 555.50 XLON xeaNpGcoykQ
31-07-2025 15:05:42 GBp 153 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcocJD
31-07-2025 15:05:42 GBp 700 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcocJF
31-07-2025 15:05:42 GBp 1,675 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcocJI
31-07-2025 15:05:09 GBp 3 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcod9C
31-07-2025 15:05:09 GBp 11 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcod9E
31-07-2025 15:05:09 GBp 74 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcod9G
31-07-2025 15:04:44 GBp 1,573 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcoahN
31-07-2025 15:04:44 GBp 82 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcoahP
31-07-2025 15:04:44 GBp 29 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcoahR
31-07-2025 15:02:51 GBp 269 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoYVu
31-07-2025 15:01:52 GBp 239 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoWqo
31-07-2025 15:01:52 GBp 206 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoWqq
31-07-2025 14:59:54 GBp 322 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoluZ
31-07-2025 14:59:07 GBp 934 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoiwj
31-07-2025 14:59:07 GBp 99 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoiwl
31-07-2025 14:57:35 GBp 1,314 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcogM8
31-07-2025 14:42:05 GBp 674 556.00 XLON xeaNpGco7TC
31-07-2025 14:40:21 GBp 434 557.00 XLON xeaNpGco2pm
31-07-2025 14:40:21 GBp 28 557.00 XLON xeaNpGco2po
31-07-2025 14:15:25 GBp 480 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcpbIb
31-07-2025 13:32:58 GBp 365 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcis0X
31-07-2025 13:30:02 GBp 518 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcirOZ
31-07-2025 13:24:56 GBp 174 557.00 XLON xeaNpGci@wm
31-07-2025 13:24:56 GBp 758 557.00 XLON xeaNpGci@wo
31-07-2025 13:10:45 GBp 137 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciZXo
31-07-2025 13:10:45 GBp 44 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciZXq
31-07-2025 13:10:45 GBp 42 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciZXs
31-07-2025 13:03:52 GBp 449 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciivA
31-07-2025 13:03:52 GBp 70 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciiv8
31-07-2025 13:01:44 GBp 260 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcigDc
31-07-2025 12:58:24 GBp 314 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcify@
31-07-2025 12:58:24 GBp 124 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcifyy
31-07-2025 12:55:51 GBp 594 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciNyE
31-07-2025 10:31:07 GBp 594 556.00 XLON xeaNpGckNV$
31-07-2025 10:26:26 GBp 95 556.00 XLON xeaNpGckGG8
31-07-2025 10:26:26 GBp 495 556.00 XLON xeaNpGckGGA
31-07-2025 10:25:30 GBp 347 556.00 XLON xeaNpGckHLn
31-07-2025 10:25:17 GBp 367 555.50 XLON xeaNpGckHS$
31-07-2025 10:25:17 GBp 19 555.50 XLON xeaNpGckHS1
31-07-2025 10:16:16 GBp 1,379 554.50 XLON xeaNpGck6nU
31-07-2025 10:16:16 GBp 89 554.50 XLON xeaNpGck6mj
31-07-2025 10:15:19 GBp 72 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7sg
31-07-2025 10:15:19 GBp 249 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7si
31-07-2025 10:15:19 GBp 221 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7sm
31-07-2025 10:15:19 GBp 452 554.50 XLON xeaNpGck7sz
31-07-2025 10:15:18 GBp 6,294 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7s8
31-07-2025 10:15:18 GBp 117 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7sA
31-07-2025 10:15:18 GBp 414 554.50 XLON xeaNpGck7sP
31-07-2025 10:15:18 GBp 594 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7sQ
31-07-2025 10:07:42 GBp 5 555.00 XLON xeaNpGckE8N
31-07-2025 10:07:42 GBp 65 555.00 XLON xeaNpGckE8P
31-07-2025 09:44:58 GBp 589 555.00 XLON xeaNpGclu0b
31-07-2025 09:37:10 GBp 5 555.00 XLON xeaNpGclW7Z
31-07-2025 09:16:40 GBp 422 555.00 XLON xeaNpGclSMA
31-07-2025 09:16:40 GBp 799 555.50 XLON xeaNpGclSMG
31-07-2025 09:16:40 GBp 4 555.50 XLON xeaNpGclSMI
31-07-2025 09:16:40 GBp 186 555.50 XLON xeaNpGclSMK
31-07-2025 09:14:45 GBp 261 556.50 XLON xeaNpGclQ1a
31-07-2025 09:14:45 GBp 13 556.50 XLON xeaNpGclQ1Y
31-07-2025 09:12:47 GBp 214 556.50 XLON xeaNpGclO3a
31-07-2025 09:12:47 GBp 234 556.50 XLON xeaNpGclO3Y
31-07-2025 09:07:11 GBp 953 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcl2eb
31-07-2025 09:06:44 GBp 278 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcl288
31-07-2025 09:06:44 GBp 240 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcl28A
31-07-2025 09:00:17 GBp 217 556.00 XLON xeaNpGclAZk
31-07-2025 09:00:17 GBp 197 556.00 XLON xeaNpGclAZm
31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 268 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiL
31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 250 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiN
31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 15 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiP
31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 250 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiR
31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 700 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiT
31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 50 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiV
31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 73 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcepla
31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 521 556.50 XLON xeaNpGceplY
31-07-2025 08:51:28 GBp 586 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcep1u
31-07-2025 08:44:27 GBp 594 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcexlC
31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 642 555.00 XLON xeaNpGceSAC
31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 273 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLi
31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 36 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLk
31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 250 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLm
31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 372 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLo
31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 202 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLt
31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 700 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLv
31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 594 555.50 XLON xeaNpGceSL7
31-07-2025 08:10:43 GBp 484 555.50 XLON xeaNpGce4ul
31-07-2025 08:10:43 GBp 40 555.50 XLON xeaNpGce4un
31-07-2025 08:10:43 GBp 10 555.50 XLON xeaNpGce4up
31-07-2025 08:10:43 GBp 544 555.00 XLON xeaNpGce4u@
31-07-2025 08:05:36 GBp 508 555.50 XLON xeaNpGceEnD
31-07-2025 08:05:36 GBp 78 555.50 XLON xeaNpGceEnF

