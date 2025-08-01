Transaction In Own Shares And Total Voting Rights
|London Stock Exchange
|CBOE BXE
|CBOE CXE
|Number of ordinary shares purchased
|54,475
|-
|-
|Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
|557.00p
|-
|-
|Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
|554.50p
|-
|-
|Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)
|556.16p
|-
|-
The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 363,757,729 ordinary shares.
No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,757,729 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.
Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions
|Issuer Name
|OSB GROUP PLC
|LEI
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
|ISIN
|GB00BLDRH360
|Intermediary Name
|Citigroup Global Markets Limited
|Intermediary Code
|SBILGB2L
|Timezone
|GMT+1
|Currency
|GBP
|Transaction Date
|Trade Time
|Currency
|Volume
|Price
|Trading Venue
|Transaction ID
|31-07-2025
|16:27:00
|GBp
|512
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcmL6r
|31-07-2025
|16:17:05
|GBp
|499
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcm7kW
|31-07-2025
|16:17:00
|GBp
|714
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcm7rP
|31-07-2025
|16:12:36
|GBp
|1,698
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcm0CO
|31-07-2025
|16:12:36
|GBp
|28
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcm0FW
|31-07-2025
|15:50:28
|GBp
|1,305
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcndVN
|31-07-2025
|15:43:10
|GBp
|288
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnju7
|31-07-2025
|15:42:11
|GBp
|345
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcngFU
|31-07-2025
|15:41:12
|GBp
|282
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnhPH
|31-07-2025
|15:40:13
|GBp
|290
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnf5t
|31-07-2025
|15:39:14
|GBp
|280
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnMKi
|31-07-2025
|15:38:15
|GBp
|345
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnKYY
|31-07-2025
|15:37:16
|GBp
|438
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnLs4
|31-07-2025
|15:36:17
|GBp
|127
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnILl
|31-07-2025
|15:36:17
|GBp
|446
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnILn
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|716
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGbs
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|698
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGbu
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|841
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGbw
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|461
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGaa
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|390
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGaW
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|841
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGaY
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|1,275
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGbS
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|568
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGa6
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|766
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGa8
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|647
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGaA
|31-07-2025
|15:35:25
|GBp
|661
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcnGaC
|31-07-2025
|15:10:32
|GBp
|1,346
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoykQ
|31-07-2025
|15:05:42
|GBp
|153
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcocJD
|31-07-2025
|15:05:42
|GBp
|700
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcocJF
|31-07-2025
|15:05:42
|GBp
|1,675
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcocJI
|31-07-2025
|15:05:09
|GBp
|3
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcod9C
|31-07-2025
|15:05:09
|GBp
|11
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcod9E
|31-07-2025
|15:05:09
|GBp
|74
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcod9G
|31-07-2025
|15:04:44
|GBp
|1,573
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoahN
|31-07-2025
|15:04:44
|GBp
|82
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoahP
|31-07-2025
|15:04:44
|GBp
|29
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoahR
|31-07-2025
|15:02:51
|GBp
|269
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoYVu
|31-07-2025
|15:01:52
|GBp
|239
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoWqo
|31-07-2025
|15:01:52
|GBp
|206
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoWqq
|31-07-2025
|14:59:54
|GBp
|322
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoluZ
|31-07-2025
|14:59:07
|GBp
|934
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoiwj
|31-07-2025
|14:59:07
|GBp
|99
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcoiwl
|31-07-2025
|14:57:35
|GBp
|1,314
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcogM8
|31-07-2025
|14:42:05
|GBp
|674
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGco7TC
|31-07-2025
|14:40:21
|GBp
|434
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGco2pm
|31-07-2025
|14:40:21
|GBp
|28
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGco2po
|31-07-2025
|14:15:25
|GBp
|480
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcpbIb
|31-07-2025
|13:32:58
|GBp
|365
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcis0X
|31-07-2025
|13:30:02
|GBp
|518
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcirOZ
|31-07-2025
|13:24:56
|GBp
|174
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGci@wm
|31-07-2025
|13:24:56
|GBp
|758
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGci@wo
|31-07-2025
|13:10:45
|GBp
|137
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGciZXo
|31-07-2025
|13:10:45
|GBp
|44
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGciZXq
|31-07-2025
|13:10:45
|GBp
|42
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGciZXs
|31-07-2025
|13:03:52
|GBp
|449
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGciivA
|31-07-2025
|13:03:52
|GBp
|70
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGciiv8
|31-07-2025
|13:01:44
|GBp
|260
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcigDc
|31-07-2025
|12:58:24
|GBp
|314
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcify@
|31-07-2025
|12:58:24
|GBp
|124
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcifyy
|31-07-2025
|12:55:51
|GBp
|594
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGciNyE
|31-07-2025
|10:31:07
|GBp
|594
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGckNV$
|31-07-2025
|10:26:26
|GBp
|95
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGckGG8
|31-07-2025
|10:26:26
|GBp
|495
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGckGGA
|31-07-2025
|10:25:30
|GBp
|347
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGckHLn
|31-07-2025
|10:25:17
|GBp
|367
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGckHS$
|31-07-2025
|10:25:17
|GBp
|19
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGckHS1
|31-07-2025
|10:16:16
|GBp
|1,379
|554.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGck6nU
|31-07-2025
|10:16:16
|GBp
|89
|554.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGck6mj
|31-07-2025
|10:15:19
|GBp
|72
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGck7sg
|31-07-2025
|10:15:19
|GBp
|249
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGck7si
|31-07-2025
|10:15:19
|GBp
|221
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGck7sm
|31-07-2025
|10:15:19
|GBp
|452
|554.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGck7sz
|31-07-2025
|10:15:18
|GBp
|6,294
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGck7s8
|31-07-2025
|10:15:18
|GBp
|117
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGck7sA
|31-07-2025
|10:15:18
|GBp
|414
|554.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGck7sP
|31-07-2025
|10:15:18
|GBp
|594
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGck7sQ
|31-07-2025
|10:07:42
|GBp
|5
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGckE8N
|31-07-2025
|10:07:42
|GBp
|65
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGckE8P
|31-07-2025
|09:44:58
|GBp
|589
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGclu0b
|31-07-2025
|09:37:10
|GBp
|5
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGclW7Z
|31-07-2025
|09:16:40
|GBp
|422
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGclSMA
|31-07-2025
|09:16:40
|GBp
|799
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGclSMG
|31-07-2025
|09:16:40
|GBp
|4
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGclSMI
|31-07-2025
|09:16:40
|GBp
|186
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGclSMK
|31-07-2025
|09:14:45
|GBp
|261
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGclQ1a
|31-07-2025
|09:14:45
|GBp
|13
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGclQ1Y
|31-07-2025
|09:12:47
|GBp
|214
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGclO3a
|31-07-2025
|09:12:47
|GBp
|234
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGclO3Y
|31-07-2025
|09:07:11
|GBp
|953
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcl2eb
|31-07-2025
|09:06:44
|GBp
|278
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcl288
|31-07-2025
|09:06:44
|GBp
|240
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcl28A
|31-07-2025
|09:00:17
|GBp
|217
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGclAZk
|31-07-2025
|09:00:17
|GBp
|197
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGclAZm
|31-07-2025
|08:51:48
|GBp
|268
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcepiL
|31-07-2025
|08:51:48
|GBp
|250
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcepiN
|31-07-2025
|08:51:48
|GBp
|15
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcepiP
|31-07-2025
|08:51:48
|GBp
|250
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcepiR
|31-07-2025
|08:51:48
|GBp
|700
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcepiT
|31-07-2025
|08:51:48
|GBp
|50
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcepiV
|31-07-2025
|08:51:48
|GBp
|73
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGcepla
|31-07-2025
|08:51:48
|GBp
|521
|556.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGceplY
|31-07-2025
|08:51:28
|GBp
|586
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcep1u
|31-07-2025
|08:44:27
|GBp
|594
|557.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGcexlC
|31-07-2025
|08:15:51
|GBp
|642
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGceSAC
|31-07-2025
|08:15:51
|GBp
|273
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGceSLi
|31-07-2025
|08:15:51
|GBp
|36
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGceSLk
|31-07-2025
|08:15:51
|GBp
|250
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGceSLm
|31-07-2025
|08:15:51
|GBp
|372
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGceSLo
|31-07-2025
|08:15:51
|GBp
|202
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGceSLt
|31-07-2025
|08:15:51
|GBp
|700
|556.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGceSLv
|31-07-2025
|08:15:51
|GBp
|594
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGceSL7
|31-07-2025
|08:10:43
|GBp
|484
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGce4ul
|31-07-2025
|08:10:43
|GBp
|40
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGce4un
|31-07-2025
|08:10:43
|GBp
|10
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGce4up
|31-07-2025
|08:10:43
|GBp
|544
|555.00
|XLON
|xeaNpGce4u@
|31-07-2025
|08:05:36
|GBp
|508
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGceEnD
|31-07-2025
|08:05:36
|GBp
|78
|555.50
|XLON
|xeaNpGceEnF
