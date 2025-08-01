Transaction In Own Shares And Total Voting Rights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

01 August 2025
LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
OSB GROUP PLC (the"Company")

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 31 July 2025 it had purchased a total of 54,475 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE and CBOE CXE, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 54,475 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 557.00p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 554.50p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 556.16p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 13 March 2025.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 363,757,729 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 363,757,729 and may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT+1 Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 31-07-2025 16:27:00 GBp 512 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcmL6r 31-07-2025 16:17:05 GBp 499 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcm7kW 31-07-2025 16:17:00 GBp 714 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcm7rP 31-07-2025 16:12:36 GBp 1,698 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcm0CO 31-07-2025 16:12:36 GBp 28 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcm0FW 31-07-2025 15:50:28 GBp 1,305 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcndVN 31-07-2025 15:43:10 GBp 288 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnju7 31-07-2025 15:42:11 GBp 345 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcngFU 31-07-2025 15:41:12 GBp 282 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnhPH 31-07-2025 15:40:13 GBp 290 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnf5t 31-07-2025 15:39:14 GBp 280 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnMKi 31-07-2025 15:38:15 GBp 345 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnKYY 31-07-2025 15:37:16 GBp 438 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnLs4 31-07-2025 15:36:17 GBp 127 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnILl 31-07-2025 15:36:17 GBp 446 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnILn 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 716 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGbs 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 698 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGbu 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 841 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGbw 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 461 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaa 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 390 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaW 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 841 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaY 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 1,275 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGbS 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 568 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGa6 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 766 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGa8 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 647 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaA 31-07-2025 15:35:25 GBp 661 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcnGaC 31-07-2025 15:10:32 GBp 1,346 555.50 XLON xeaNpGcoykQ 31-07-2025 15:05:42 GBp 153 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcocJD 31-07-2025 15:05:42 GBp 700 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcocJF 31-07-2025 15:05:42 GBp 1,675 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcocJI 31-07-2025 15:05:09 GBp 3 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcod9C 31-07-2025 15:05:09 GBp 11 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcod9E 31-07-2025 15:05:09 GBp 74 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcod9G 31-07-2025 15:04:44 GBp 1,573 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcoahN 31-07-2025 15:04:44 GBp 82 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcoahP 31-07-2025 15:04:44 GBp 29 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcoahR 31-07-2025 15:02:51 GBp 269 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoYVu 31-07-2025 15:01:52 GBp 239 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoWqo 31-07-2025 15:01:52 GBp 206 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoWqq 31-07-2025 14:59:54 GBp 322 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoluZ 31-07-2025 14:59:07 GBp 934 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoiwj 31-07-2025 14:59:07 GBp 99 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcoiwl 31-07-2025 14:57:35 GBp 1,314 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcogM8 31-07-2025 14:42:05 GBp 674 556.00 XLON xeaNpGco7TC 31-07-2025 14:40:21 GBp 434 557.00 XLON xeaNpGco2pm 31-07-2025 14:40:21 GBp 28 557.00 XLON xeaNpGco2po 31-07-2025 14:15:25 GBp 480 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcpbIb 31-07-2025 13:32:58 GBp 365 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcis0X 31-07-2025 13:30:02 GBp 518 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcirOZ 31-07-2025 13:24:56 GBp 174 557.00 XLON xeaNpGci@wm 31-07-2025 13:24:56 GBp 758 557.00 XLON xeaNpGci@wo 31-07-2025 13:10:45 GBp 137 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciZXo 31-07-2025 13:10:45 GBp 44 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciZXq 31-07-2025 13:10:45 GBp 42 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciZXs 31-07-2025 13:03:52 GBp 449 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciivA 31-07-2025 13:03:52 GBp 70 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciiv8 31-07-2025 13:01:44 GBp 260 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcigDc 31-07-2025 12:58:24 GBp 314 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcify@ 31-07-2025 12:58:24 GBp 124 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcifyy 31-07-2025 12:55:51 GBp 594 557.00 XLON xeaNpGciNyE 31-07-2025 10:31:07 GBp 594 556.00 XLON xeaNpGckNV$ 31-07-2025 10:26:26 GBp 95 556.00 XLON xeaNpGckGG8 31-07-2025 10:26:26 GBp 495 556.00 XLON xeaNpGckGGA 31-07-2025 10:25:30 GBp 347 556.00 XLON xeaNpGckHLn 31-07-2025 10:25:17 GBp 367 555.50 XLON xeaNpGckHS$ 31-07-2025 10:25:17 GBp 19 555.50 XLON xeaNpGckHS1 31-07-2025 10:16:16 GBp 1,379 554.50 XLON xeaNpGck6nU 31-07-2025 10:16:16 GBp 89 554.50 XLON xeaNpGck6mj 31-07-2025 10:15:19 GBp 72 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7sg 31-07-2025 10:15:19 GBp 249 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7si 31-07-2025 10:15:19 GBp 221 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7sm 31-07-2025 10:15:19 GBp 452 554.50 XLON xeaNpGck7sz 31-07-2025 10:15:18 GBp 6,294 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7s8 31-07-2025 10:15:18 GBp 117 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7sA 31-07-2025 10:15:18 GBp 414 554.50 XLON xeaNpGck7sP 31-07-2025 10:15:18 GBp 594 555.00 XLON xeaNpGck7sQ 31-07-2025 10:07:42 GBp 5 555.00 XLON xeaNpGckE8N 31-07-2025 10:07:42 GBp 65 555.00 XLON xeaNpGckE8P 31-07-2025 09:44:58 GBp 589 555.00 XLON xeaNpGclu0b 31-07-2025 09:37:10 GBp 5 555.00 XLON xeaNpGclW7Z 31-07-2025 09:16:40 GBp 422 555.00 XLON xeaNpGclSMA 31-07-2025 09:16:40 GBp 799 555.50 XLON xeaNpGclSMG 31-07-2025 09:16:40 GBp 4 555.50 XLON xeaNpGclSMI 31-07-2025 09:16:40 GBp 186 555.50 XLON xeaNpGclSMK 31-07-2025 09:14:45 GBp 261 556.50 XLON xeaNpGclQ1a 31-07-2025 09:14:45 GBp 13 556.50 XLON xeaNpGclQ1Y 31-07-2025 09:12:47 GBp 214 556.50 XLON xeaNpGclO3a 31-07-2025 09:12:47 GBp 234 556.50 XLON xeaNpGclO3Y 31-07-2025 09:07:11 GBp 953 556.00 XLON xeaNpGcl2eb 31-07-2025 09:06:44 GBp 278 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcl288 31-07-2025 09:06:44 GBp 240 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcl28A 31-07-2025 09:00:17 GBp 217 556.00 XLON xeaNpGclAZk 31-07-2025 09:00:17 GBp 197 556.00 XLON xeaNpGclAZm 31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 268 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiL 31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 250 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiN 31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 15 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiP 31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 250 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiR 31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 700 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiT 31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 50 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcepiV 31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 73 556.50 XLON xeaNpGcepla 31-07-2025 08:51:48 GBp 521 556.50 XLON xeaNpGceplY 31-07-2025 08:51:28 GBp 586 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcep1u 31-07-2025 08:44:27 GBp 594 557.00 XLON xeaNpGcexlC 31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 642 555.00 XLON xeaNpGceSAC 31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 273 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLi 31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 36 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLk 31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 250 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLm 31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 372 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLo 31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 202 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLt 31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 700 556.00 XLON xeaNpGceSLv 31-07-2025 08:15:51 GBp 594 555.50 XLON xeaNpGceSL7 31-07-2025 08:10:43 GBp 484 555.50 XLON xeaNpGce4ul 31-07-2025 08:10:43 GBp 40 555.50 XLON xeaNpGce4un 31-07-2025 08:10:43 GBp 10 555.50 XLON xeaNpGce4up 31-07-2025 08:10:43 GBp 544 555.00 XLON xeaNpGce4u@ 31-07-2025 08:05:36 GBp 508 555.50 XLON xeaNpGceEnD 31-07-2025 08:05:36 GBp 78 555.50 XLON xeaNpGceEnF