Voting Rights And Capital

1 August 2025



Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, the Company announces as follows.

At the close of business on the 31 July 2025, the Company had 63,554,192 Ordinary shares in issue, of which 480,721 were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 63,073,471.

The above figure 63,073,471 may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

