Bekaert - Update On The Liquidity Agreement
|
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 July 2025
|1 400
|37.56
|37.90
|37.30
|52 584
|25 July 2025
|2 200
|36.43
|36.80
|35.80
|80 146
|28 July 2025
|1 000
|35.96
|36.20
|35.60
|35 960
|29 July 2025
|1 200
|35.69
|35.80
|35.60
|42 828
|30 July 2025
|600
|35.50
|35.60
|35.40
|21 300
|Total
|6 400
|
|
|
|232 818
|
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|24 July 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|25 July 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|28 July 2025
|400
|36.40
|36.50
|36.30
|14 560
|29 July 2025
|800
|35.85
|36.00
|35.60
|28 680
|30 July 2025
|400
|35.60
|35.60
|35.60
|14 240
|Total
|1 600
|
|
|
|57 480
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 922 shares.
On 30 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 332 871 own shares, or 4.43% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
-
p250801E - Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement
