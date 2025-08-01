Lusail Bus Depot Is Middle East's First To Rely On Solar Power With Around 11,000 PV Panels

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

DOHA: Land transport has become a key enabler of Qatar's economy and a cornerstone of its growth. The Land Transport Sector continues its efforts to develop a state-of-the-art transport network in line with the goals of the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In a post on its X platform yesterday, the Ministry of Transport noted that Lusail Bus Depot is the first in the Middle East to rely on solar power to feed its buildings and highlighted various features of the depot.

Located in Lusail City, north of Doha, the depot is considered the largest electric bus depot worldwide, according to Guinness World Records, featuring state-of-the-art photovoltaic (PV) solar panels within the depot, which is developed over a total area of more than 400,000m2.

It further said that the depot features approximately 11,000 PV solar panels covering a total area of more than 25,000m2 to generate 4 megawatts (MW) of power to feed the depot's buildings with needed power. It consists of bus bays, service facilities, recreational facilities, green spaces, substations and associated infrastructure.

The depot is divided into three zones. The first zone includes nearly 500 parking bays for e-buses equipped with 248 electric charging equipment, serving users 24/7. The second zone includes accommodations for all the depot staff with a capacity of 1400 people. It also includes administration, service, security, guardhouse buildings, mosques and commercial and recreational facilities. The third zone is a depot for Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) e-buses. It includes 24 bays equipped with 24 electric charging devices.

An Operation Control Center (OCC) building is also located at the depot in an area of more than 39,000 m2. It is considered the central command center where all bus operations are monitored and controlled.

The mission of the Ministry of Transport consists of building an integrated and effective transport system that uses advanced technologies, serving all local sectors while linking Qatar to the wider regional and international economy.

The Ministry continues its extensive efforts to develop reliable, efficient and sustainable transport planning and ensure a safe and effective nationwide network of roads and highways constructed according to international standards and best practices.

In conjunction with executive bodies in Qatar, the Ministry developed the projects of the Public Bus Infrastructure Program, fully equipped with an infrastructure that facilitates the operation of ecofriendly e-buses as part of achieving the goals of the QNV 2030.

The programme aims at providing an integrated, sustainable public transit network that covers all urban areas across the country and forms a coherent transportation unit that includes public buses, Doha Metro, and tram networks.

It lays the foundation for a full transformation to an electricity-powered transit system that is clean and eco-friendly, using latest technologies, with a view to providing the best services in a fashion that support sustainable development.