Kuwait Amir Congratulates Benin On Nat'l Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 1 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Friday a cable to the President of Benin Patrice Talon, congratulating him on the country's National Day.
His Highness the Amir wished the President good health, the Republic of Benin and its friendly people further progress and prosperity. (end)
