Fairmont Jaipur Announces A Special Friendship Day Brunch On 3Rd August 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) July 2025: Fairmont Jaipur, with its timeless elegance and signature hospitality, announces a special Friendship Day Brunch on 3rd August 2025 at Zoya. True to its philosophy of creating moments that matter, this brunch is envisioned as an ode to companionship – a leisurely afternoon that blends global flavours, music, and thoughtful experiences.
Guests will enjoy an elaborate spread of world cuisines curated to be shared, alongside live melodies from a guitarist and vocalist, charming caricature sketches, and an engaging mixology showcase. Adding to the thoughtful details are compliment cards for friends to exchange kind words and personalised friendship bands all designed to turn the afternoon into a warm and memorable gathering.
Speaking on the occasion Director of Culinary Anal Uniyal, Fairmont Jaipur said, "For this Friendship Day brunch, we have designed a menu that brings friends together through food – a spread of global flavours, crafted for sharing and savouring. Each dish is meant to encourage conversations at the table, turning a simple meal into an experience of connection and memories that last well beyond the day."
Brunch Details
Date: 3rd August 2025
Time: 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM
Venue: Zoya, Fairmont Jaipur
Price: INR 2950 plus taxes per person
Sparkling Brunch: INR 4050 plus taxes
In an ambience that celebrates the essence of timeless bonds, Fairmont Jaipur invites friends to come together and savour flavours from around the world, and leave with memories that are as enduring as the friendships you cherish.
About Fairmont Jaipur
Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the Pink City, with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, the hotel features elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, reflecting a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. The food and beverage offerings include Zoya, a vibrant all-day dining outlet; Anjum, the central tea lounge home to signature Fairmont tea culture; Zarin, a spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant; Aza, a colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails; and the seasonal Zia, (operational during winters only) an outdoor barbecue experience offering a unique blend of flavours and rustic charm. The expansive pillarless ballroom, complementary lawns, and meeting rooms make Fairmont Jaipur an ideal venue for hosting social events, meetings, and conferences.
Fairmont Jaipur is proud to be the first hotel in the Accor portfolio in India to achieve the esteemed Green Globe Certification 2025. This prestigious recognition underscores our commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable practices.
Also, the hotel proudly holds additional accolades such as: Excellence in Sustainable Hospitality Practices at the Financial Express Green Sarthi Awards 2024, Best Sustainable Hotel 2024 by Travel and Leisure and Hospitality Icons Award 2024: Luxurious Hotel for Destination Wedding at the Times Hospitality Icons 2024, Zarin as the Best Pan Asian Premium Dining Restaurant by NDTV Food awards 2025, Anjum Best Lobby Bar for a Luxurious Night out by Times Food and Nightlife Awards 2025.
About Fairmont
Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.
