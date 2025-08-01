Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Loses 940 More Invaders In War Against Ukraine

2025-08-01 02:08:36
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the data is posted on the Faceboo page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian troops also lost 11,068 (+1) tanks, 23,068 (+2) armored combat vehicles, 30,944 (+33) artillery systems, 1,451 (+0) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,203 (+0) air defense systems, aircraft – 421 (+0), helicopters – 340 (+0), tactical UAVs – 49,057 (+163), cruise missiles – 3,551 (+3), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 56,894 (+72), special equipment – 3,935 (+0).

The data is being verified.

Read also: Ukrainian intelligence unit releases exclusive footage of assault near Pokrovsk

As reported by Ukrinform, on July 31, as of 22:00, there were 124 combat clashes between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian invaders on the frontline.

