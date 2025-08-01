Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Travelling To Mussoorie? You Now Need To Register To Visit The Hill Station - Website, And Other Key Details

Travelling To Mussoorie? You Now Need To Register To Visit The Hill Station - Website, And Other Key Details


2025-08-01 02:01:24
(MENAFN- Live Mint) If you are planning a trip to hills in Mussoorie, then don't forget to check the new rule which the Uttarakhand government announced that the tourists need to register so that number of visitors can be precisely reviewed, and therefore, better facilities can be offered to them.

(More to come)

MENAFN01082025007365015876ID1109871591

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search