Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Intel, Kenvue: What Sparked Heavy After-Hours Trading In These 5 Stocks?

U.S. stocks retreated in the final session of an otherwise solid July as traders remained apprehensive ahead of President Donald Trump's tariff deadline and the monthly non-farm payrolls report.

Earnings news continued to catalyze trading in Thursday's after-hours session, and the following stocks were the most actively traded ones in the extended session:

Apple (AAPL)

After-hours move: +2.42%

Trading volume: 22.27 million

Apple shares rose in extended trading after the tech giant reported its fastest revenue growth since the December quarter of 2021, driven by unexpectedly strong iPhone sales as customers reportedly rushed to snap up the devices before Trump's tariffs kicked in. CEO Tim Cook also pledged to ramp up its artificial intelligence (AI) investment as Cupertino plays catch-up.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Apple stock shifted to 'extremely bullish' (81/100) by late Thursday, up from the 'neutral' mood seen a day prior. The message volume perked up to 'extremely high' levels.

Apple stock has lost nearly 17% this year, ahead of the earnings report.

Amazon (AMZN)

After-hours move: -6.62%

Trading volume: 21.37 million

The after-hours slide in Amazon's shares came after the e-commerce giant reported roughly in-line revenue for its Amazon Web Services (AWS). The year-over-year (YoY) growth of the Cloud business came in at 18%, slower than that of Alphabet and Microsoft's rival units.

The company's operating income guidance for the third quarter also did not go down well with investors.

The Andy Jassy-led company, however, reported forecast-beating second-quarter results.

Retail investors on Stocktwits turned more optimistic, with the sentiment meter showing a reading corresponding to 'extremely bullish' levels (90/100) by late Thursday, up from 'bullish' a day ago. The message volume also turned 'extremely high.'

For the year-to-date period, Amazon shares have gained about 6.7%, underperforming the broader market.

Nvidia (NVDA)

After-hours move: -0.66%

Trading volume: 13.38 million

Nvidia stock fell 0.78% in Thursday's regular session after a Reuters report said China expressed concerns about security risks in using Nvidia's H20 China-compliant AI chip. The negative close was despite the stock hitting an intraday record earlier in this session, inspired by positive earnings reports from Meta and Microsoft.

After the Trump administration imposed curbs on the export of H20 chips to China in April, Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, announced last month that the U.S. had given assurances it would allow the resumption of the exports.

Nvidia reportedly clarified that it does not have "backdoors" in its chips and won't allow backdoor access to its systems.

The weakness may also be attributed to broader market concerns stemming from geopolitical issues.

The sentiment toward Nvidia stock tempered to 'bullish' (73/100) from the 'extremely bullish' mood seen a day ago. The message volume stayed at 'high' levels.

Intel (INTEL)

After-hours move: -0.25%

Trading volume: 9.3 million

Intel shares fell 2.65% in Thursday's regular session amid ongoing news about austerity measures. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reportedly said earlier this week that he spoke to Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and is confident that the chipmaker will successfully build out the now-delayed $28 billion chip manufacturing facility northeast of Columbus.

Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that Ericsson AB was planning to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in Intel's networking infrastructure business.

On Stocktwits, sentiment toward Intel stock nose-dived to 'bearish' (34/100) from 'extremely bullish' a day ago.

Intel shares are down about 1.25% year-to-date.

Kenvue (KVUE)

After-hours move: +0.28%

Trading volume: 6.36 million

Shares of consumer health company Kenvue, a spin-off from Johnson & Johnson, fell sharply in June before making a comeback last month. In mid-July, the maker of Tylenol and Band-Aid replaced its CEO, Thibaut Mongon, with Kirk Perry on an interim basis.

The company also stated at that time that it had formed an independent committee to oversee a review of strategic alternatives that it initiated earlier this year.

Kenvue announced a 1.2% increase to its quarterly dividend Wednesday morning, but the stock reacted negatively to the announcement.

Retail traders on Stocktwits continued to hold a 'bearish' sentiment toward the stock, with the message volume at 'normal' levels.

Kenvue stock has risen a modest 2.30% this year.

