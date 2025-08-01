President Ramaphosa Appoints Judge President Dunstan Mlambo As Deputy Chief Justice Of The Republic Of South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with section 174(3) of the Constitution, decided to appoint Justice Dunstan Mlambo as Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, with effect from tomorrow, Friday, 1 August 2025.

Judge Mlambo has, since November 2012, served as Judge President of the Gauteng Division of the High Court of South Africa.

President Ramaphosa has, in writing, informed Chief Justice Mandisa Maya that in appointing Justice Mlambo, the President has considered the views of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and the views of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

The President has also expressed to the Chief Justice his appreciation for the transparent, inclusive and robust process undertaken by the JSC.

This process exemplified the Commission's commitment to upholding the nation's constitutional values.

The Commission had enhanced the nation's confidence that the appointment of the Deputy Chief Justice was firmly grounded on merit, fidelity to the Constitution and a vision for the continued transformation and strengthening of the Judiciary.

President Ramaphosa, similarly, thanks the incoming Deputy Chief Justice Mlambo for stepping forward to assume a new responsibility of critical national importance, and wishes Justice Mlambo well in strengthening the rule of law, enriching jurisprudence and asserting the rights of all citizens.

