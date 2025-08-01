6+6 Committee And Advisory Committee Conclude Consultative Meeting On Electoral Framework
At the end of their two-day consultative meeting under the auspices of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), the 6+6 Committee and the Advisory Committee agreed on the necessity of amending Libya's constitutional and legal framework to facilitate presidential and parliamentary elections with broadly accepted results.
Members of the 6+6 Committee praised the Advisory Committee's recommendations published on 5 May and committed to integrating them into efforts to make the electoral laws more implementable.
Both committees acknowledged that a comprehensive political settlement is crucial for paving the way for elections. This settlement requires amending the Constitutional Declaration, revising electoral laws to ensure the integrity of election outcomes, establishing a unified government with a clear, time-bound electoral mandate, and adopting both domestic and international guarantees to rebuild trust among stakeholders, particularly between the Libyan people and political institutions.
Stengthen local governance, ensure election security, advance national reconciliation, and enhance spending transparency while combating corruption.
This meeting came as part of UNSMIL's ongoing consultations with Libyan stakeholders, ahead of the anticipated announcement of a political roadmap during the upcoming Security Council briefing.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).
