Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting On 15 September 2025


2025-08-01 01:32:41
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Heemstede 1 August 2025, 8:00 am.

Lavide Holding NV ("Lavide" or“Company”) is pleased to announce an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ('EGM') to be held on 15 September 2025.

Key agenda items include:

  • the proposal to change the statutory name of the company to Triple Finance Group N.V.,
  • the introduction of new business activities aligned with the renewed strategy to further establish the Company as a stock-listed investment holding, and
  • a substantial increase in Lavide's authorised share capital in support of the renewed strategy.

The agenda for the EGM, the convocation and supporting documents are being made public through the website of the company

END OF PRESS RELEASE

For further information on the information contained in this press release, please contact Thijs Groeneveld, CEO at ... .


