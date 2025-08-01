Delhi Holds Mock Drill In 11 Districts To Check Disaster Management Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) As part of the campaign to spread awareness and sensitise people about earthquakes and other calamities, a mega disaster management mock drill was conducted in 11 districts in Delhi on Friday.

The mock drill held at more than 50 locations, including markets, schools and hospitals, is aimed at bolstering emergency response capabilities for major calamities such as earthquakes and chemical disasters.

The officials have said that the drill is part of a multi-agency 'Exercise Suraksha Chakra' designed to enhance emergency response coordination in the National Capital Region, covering 18 districts across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. In Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the mock drill will simulate a major earthquake scenario and test real-time preparedness, inter-agency coordination, and public response mechanisms.

At around 9.00 a.m., a mock earthquake scenario was triggered across the capital. The drill, coordinated by the DDMA, activated response teams, evacuations, and containment efforts across schools, hospitals, markets, and high-risk zones.

The operation is part of a larger four-day national disaster preparedness exercise being conducted by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

A mock earthquake drill was conducted at a sewing centre in Block 10, Geeta Colony. Following a simulated emergency call, teams from Geeta Colony Police, Traffic Police, medical staff, ambulance services and the SDM rushed to the scene and carried out mock rescue and relief work.

The officials said that while Delhi has conducted isolated mock drills before, this is the first time all 11 districts will run a simultaneous, coordinated disaster simulation.

The capital's seismic vulnerability makes it one of the most high-risk zones in the country. The drill includes a double-crisis situation: a severe earthquake, followed by hazardous chemical leaks in critical areas.

The NDMA officials have said the drill helps to test the national capital's ability to handle disaster situations. They also said that such a drill is essential for the people, as Delhi falls in Seismic Zone IV.