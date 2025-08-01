Congress Can't See The Country's Progress: BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar
“They can neither see the truth nor acknowledge the country's progress. Today, global economists and world leaders are saying that India is rapidly moving forward, with one of the fastest-growing economies. But Congress chooses to oppose this progress,” Sarkar said.
Rahul Gandhi, while speaking to the media in the Parliament complex on Thursday, had backed Trump's remark.
“Yes, he is right. Everybody knows this except the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. Everybody knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy. I am glad that President Trump has stated a fact... The entire world knows that the Indian economy is a dead economy,” the Congress leader said.
The BJP, however, has strongly dismissed the claim, citing India's consistent GDP growth, rising foreign investment, and its global image as a leading emerging economy.
In a separate remark, Jagannath Sarkar also lashed out at the Congress party's remarks following the acquittal of all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, including BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit.
“This is a major conspiracy by Congress. Congress has always stood against the nation because it is a Hindu-majority country. And this is not the same Congress as before; this has become a family-run Congress. One should investigate where their connections truly lie. They have consistently acted against Hindus and the interests of India. Hence, they bought out 'bhagwa aatankwad theory', but failed,” Sarkar said.
Almost 17 years after the Malegaon blast killed six people, a special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday acquitted all the accused, citing a lack of evidence and failure of the prosecution to prove the charges.
