Sunny Sachdeva On 'Mann Atisundar': Beautiful Story Educating Society About An Overweight Young Woman

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Actor Sunny Sachdeva, who recently wrapped up his role as Laal in the show Jhanak, has now joined the cast of 'Mann Atisundar',which he says is about educating society about an overweight young woman who hopes to find a life partner that loves her for her inner beauty.

Sunny, who is known for his work in shows such as Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patnii, Sherdil Shergill, and Naagin 6, said: "Yes, I'm excited to join the cast of this beautiful family drama. A beautiful story educating our society about an overweight young woman, who hopes to find a life partner that loves her for her inner beauty and her pure nature, instead of her outward appearance.”

“I enjoy acting and associate with shows, which are not only just for entertaining the audience but also about bringing welfare," he added.

Sunny will be seen playing the role of Aham Mittal, elder brother of the protagonist Pratham essayed by Sparsh Singh Kotwal.

Talking about his role, he continued, "I will be seen playing the role of Aham, elder son of the Mittal family. He is responsible and heading the family business. It will be a grey shaded role as initially he is a positive and will ignore younger brothers' mistakes but later on things will change in the story.”

“There will be tiff between the two brothers and the story goes on. Hopefully the audience will love me in this new journey," he said.

The actor talked about how he got the show.

"I was not in town, I was in my hometown Delhi. I got a call from the casting director TaranVir Singh. He explained the role so well and I was already driven to play.”

He said:“The audition happened and was asked to join the show the same day. I arrived in Mumbai the same day and started my shoot, my first day was a night shift."