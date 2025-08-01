Cardiocomm Solutions Closes Shares For Debt Transactions
The Shares are be subject to a four month hold period expiring December 1, 2025, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Each debt settlement transaction with a director is considered to be a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (" MI 61-101 "). Each transaction is exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as the fair market value of each transaction does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
About CardioComm Solutions
CardioComm Solutions' patented and proprietary technology is used in products for recording, viewing, analyzing and storing electrocardiograms for diagnosis and management of cardiac patients. Products are sold worldwide through a combination of an external distribution network and a North American-based sales team. CardioComm Solutions has earned the ISO 13485 and ISO 27001 certifications, is HIPAA compliant and holds medical device clearances and sales licenses from the USA (FDA) and Canada (Health Canada).
