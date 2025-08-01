Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Combined Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 26, 1,560 Injured

2025-08-01 01:07:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported the information on Telegram .

“Updated information on the attack on July 31 as of 6:30 a.m.: 25 people are known to have died, including three children. The rescue operation is ongoing,” the message says.

“Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 26 people,” Tkachenko added later .

Read also: EU diplomats shown debris of Iskander-K missile that hit Kyiv apartment building

As reported by Ukrinform, Friday, August 1, has been declared the Day of Mournin in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the Russian combined attack on July 31.

