Combined Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 26, 1,560 Injured
“Updated information on the attack on July 31 as of 6:30 a.m.: 25 people are known to have died, including three children. The rescue operation is ongoing,” the message says.
“Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 26 people,” Tkachenko added later .
As reported by Ukrinform, Friday, August 1, has been declared the Day of Mournin in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the Russian combined attack on July 31.
