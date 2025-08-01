Combined Attack On Kyiv: Death Toll Rises To 26, 1,560 Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Head of the Kyiv Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported the information on Telegram .

“Updated information on the attack on July 31 as of 6:30 a.m.: 25 people are known to have died, including three children. The rescue operation is ongoing,” the message says.

“Unfortunately, the death toll has risen to 26 people,” Tkachenko added later .

As reported by Ukrinform, Friday, August 1, has been declared the Day of Mournin in Kyiv in memory of the victims of the Russian combined attack on July 31.

