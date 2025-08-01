Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Strike Triggers Major Fires At Industrial Facilities In Bila Tserkva

Russian Strike Triggers Major Fires At Industrial Facilities In Bila Tserkva


2025-08-01 01:07:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Facebook by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

On the night of August 1, the Russians launched a series of strikes on the Bila Tserkva District. As a result of the attack, large-scale fires broke out on the territory of civilian-run enterprises in Bila Tserkva.

More than 100 rescuers and 34 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service, including robotics, were involved in eliminating the consequences.

Read also: Russia marked 3rd anniversary of Olenivka massacre* by bombarding prison in Southern Ukraine

There were no casualties, rescuers said.

Ukrinform reported that in Kyiv, the death toll from the Russian combined attack on July 31 rose to 26, with 156 people injure .

MENAFN01082025000193011044ID1109871504

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search