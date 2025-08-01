Russian Strike Triggers Major Fires At Industrial Facilities In Bila Tserkva
On the night of August 1, the Russians launched a series of strikes on the Bila Tserkva District. As a result of the attack, large-scale fires broke out on the territory of civilian-run enterprises in Bila Tserkva.
More than 100 rescuers and 34 units of equipment from the State Emergency Service, including robotics, were involved in eliminating the consequences.Read also: Russia marked 3rd anniversary of Olenivka massacre* by bombarding prison in Southern Ukraine
There were no casualties, rescuers said.
Ukrinform reported that in Kyiv, the death toll from the Russian combined attack on July 31 rose to 26, with 156 people injure .
