Bidding Set To Close On A Comm Bldg/Restaurant & 3BR/3BA Stone Home In Augusta County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

2175 & 2193 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville, VA 24421 (Augusta County)

2175 & 2193 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville, VA 24421 (Augusta County)

2175 & 2193 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville, VA 24421 (Augusta County)

2175 & 2193 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville, VA 24421 (Augusta County)

2175 & 2193 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville, VA 24421 (Augusta County)

Historic "White's Wayside" & "The Millstone House": Commercial Building/Restaurant & 3BR/3BA Stone Home in Shenandoah Valley/Augusta County VA set for Auction.

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of bidding on historic "White's Wayside" and "The Millstone House": a commercial building/restaurant and a 3 BR/3BA stone home on 2.8± acres in the Shenandoah Valley/Augusta County, VA on Monday, August 4 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The owners of historic "White's Wayside Diner" and "The Millstone House" are retiring, and have entrusted us to market and sell these desirable properties,” said Nicholls.“Bid and buy at your price and make it yours.”“The well maintained commercial building/restaurant & 3BR/3BA immaculate stone home with frontage on Route 250 and Stover Shop Road is located directly on Rt. 250 , 13 miles from Staunton, 16 miles from I-81, and only a short drive to Harrisonburg, JMU, Shenandoah Valley Airport, Waynesboro and Charlottesville, VA,” said Josh Puffenbarger, auction coordinator.The auction's date, properties' address and highlights follow below noted Puffenbarger.Date: Monday, August 4 at 2:00 PM ESTProperty Addresses: 2175 & 2193 Hankey Mountain Highway, Churchville, VA 24421 (Augusta County)White's Wayside Diner.2,468 +/- sf. commercial building/restaurant on .97 +/- acres w/225' +/- of Rt. 250 frontage & 215' +/- of Stover Shop Rd. frontage.The 2,468 +/- sf. building features 1 full & 2 half bathrooms, 28 person seating capacity (dining area), commercial kitchen, 2 offices, laundry area & 2 front porches (all restaurant equipment will be able to be purchased at a later date)..The majority of the main level has been remodeled and is in excellent condition. You could literally be in business as soon as you close!!.Heated and cooled w/4 mini-split systems.Building obtains the majority of its power from solar panels; 14KW backup generator; propane for fryers & cooktop.Hardwood flooring.Asphalt parking area; privacy fence to side & rear of the building.Well (tested monthly for commercial use to the public) & engineered septic system.Detached storage building"The Millstone House".Immaculate 3 BR/3 BA stone home w/partial basement & beautiful rustic interior design on 1.83 +/- acres in Augusta County, VA.This home measures 1,901 +/- sf. and features an eat-in kitchen w/dining area (all appliances convey), large open dining room w/hardwood flooring, living room w/hardwood flooring & a wood burning fireplace (new flue liner), very large attic spanning the length of the home, partial basement w/inside entrance..325' +/- of Rt. 250 frontage..Well & septic system. There is a reserve septic field w/an easement on the adjacent property that we will be offering as well. Electric water heater.Heating: oil furnace w/radiator heater & a 2 zone heat pump; Cooling: Central AC.Large patio in rear of home; screened gazebo conveys.2 detached outbuildings (one could be a 1 bay garage); gravel driveway.Powered by mostly solar panels.Fiber optic (MGW Lingo) is available.This property has been operating on a special use permit allowing up to 20 guests as an event center or 6 overnight guests as an Airbnb.“The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” noted Puffenbarger.For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger @ 540-421-5007 or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Josh Puffenbarger

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 540-421-5007

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.