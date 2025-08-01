Anupam Kher: India Is A Really Happening Country, Some People Can't See It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actor-filmmaker Anupam Kher took the Vande Bharat train from Surat to Mumbai. He went on to heap praise on the country and said that India has come a long way and is the best economy in the world.

Anupam took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of him along with his“Tanvi The Great” actress Shubhangi Dutt and other crew members travelling in the Vande Bhart train.

He wrote:“Such a nice feeling to travel by Vande Bharat train from Surat to Mumbai. India has come a long way, India is the best economy in the world, maybe number 3, and a really happening country.”

Cryptically taking a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who claimed that the 'Indian economy is dead', Anupam said that“some people cannot see it.”

“Some people can't see it, so what can they say?” he added.

The actor then went on to add:“ But such a wonderful thing to see, to see the growth of India in the last few years, many years since independence. Look at this, people are travelling, Jai Bharat.”

On the film front, Anupam's latest release is“Tanvi The Great”, which marks his return as a director after over two decades. The film boasts of powerhouse performers from Indian and International Cinema such as Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Boman Irani, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, Nasser and Iain Glen.

The film also has two Oscar winners, the music director M.M. Keeravani and sound designer Resul Pookutty. The cinematographer of the film is Keiko Nakahara from Japan.

The film follows Tanvi Raina, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina.

Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.